Novak Djokovic says media propaganda "affects" him, but claims it won't stop him from fighting for "justice and truth"

Novak Djokovic recently admitted he gets "affected" when he sees his words twisted by the media. However, the Serb asserted that he would not stop fighting for what he thinks is right even if it paints him in a bad light.

The World No. 1 has more often than not been painted as a kind of villain by certain sections of the media. In recent months, Djokovic's vaccination status has been a source of great debate in the tennis fraternity, with many criticizing the Serb for not disclosing his private medical details.

Some media houses have even taken aim at the World No. 1, twisting his comments and claiming that he is against vaccines at large.

Speaking to the Serbian press, Djokovic asserted that he has developed a thick skin regarding such matters. The Serb reckons media houses no longer focus on "free journalism and information" and instead prefer to spread propaganda.

"It doesn't affect me as before, because in a way I'm used to it - from the world media, even from the domestic one," Djokovic said during the Paris Masters. "Propaganda is being created, I'm drawn into all that on the basis of something I said earlier. The information system has gone in a direction that is no longer one that is the basis for journalism. There is less free journalism and information… more is controlled from one or two sources, so propaganda is spread that suits the elite.

"It certainly affects me, but that won't stop me from advocating for things that I think are right," he added.

During the interaction, Djokovic said he does not read newspapers or watch the news but stays abreast of what is being said about him through social media platforms.

"I haven't read newspapers or applications, or printed editions, I haven't watched news on TV for several years," Djokovic said. "However, due to my presence on social networks, I come across this information that is leaked through the media."

The 20-time Major champion admitted that he is sometimes affected by what he reads about himself as he cares about what people think about him. However, Djokovic stressed that he is not a person to stay quiet when misinformation and lies are spread about him.

"I can't say it doesn't affect me - I'm human, I have emotions, and of course I care… As much as I care about advocating true values, fighting for justice and truth, I care so much about what people in general think of me," Djokovic continued. "My life does not depend on it, because I know who I am and what I am, I try to live life according to the right postulates. Yes, (if) I am wrong, I am wrong, but injustice strikes me even when lies are spread."

Novak Djokovic believes tennis and cricket are the third most popular sports in the world

Novak Djokovic playing doubles with Filip Krajinovic at the Rolex Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic also went on to express his gratitude for being able to play professional tennis, a sport he claims is the third biggest in the world behind football and basketball.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"I am grateful to play a sport that is global and popular around the world," Djokovic added. "According to some research presented to us by the ATP, tennis is the third most popular in the world, we share that place with cricket. Only football and basketball are in front, and basketball is not so much. I am successful in global sports and I get a lot of attention."

Edited by Arvind Sriram