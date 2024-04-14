Roger Federer once shared his thoughts on being surpassed by his arch-rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the rankings.

Federer was ranked third behind World No. 1 Djokovic and No. 2 Nadal heading into the US Open series in 2011. Ahead of the Rogers Cup (now known as the Canadian Open), the Swiss was asked about how it felt to be surpassed by his rivals after dominating the sport for over five years.

However, Roger Federer shared that he viewed it as a positive thing, pointing out that both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic had to deliver exceptional results to get past him.

"No, no, no. I mean, it's what it is. I'm aware that Novak had to do something extremely special to get past me. Same thing for Rafa. I think we all had to do something very special to get past each other in the rankings. I think that's a good thing, he said during a press conference call.

"If someone wants to become world No. 1, 2, even 3 or 4 for that matter, you have to do something really good. Either you're extremely consistent or extremely successful at the highest of level. You have to win a massive amount of tournaments," he added.

The Swiss also emphasized that he was "at peace" with himself and the situation, having had his opportunities to excel. While he admitted that he would have preferred to be atop the rankings, he expressed contentment with being the World No. 3.

"I'm at peace with myself because of it. There's nothing else I can do. I had my chances to do well or not. From that standpoint, I'm very laid back about the situation," he said.

"Sure, I'd love to be world No. 1 and not No. 3. I still think No. 3 is a good ranking. It's not number I don't know what. I'm at peace with that," he added.

Roger Federer: "I've always enjoyed my matches with both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, particularly the rivalry with Nadal has been very special"

Roger Federer (L), Rafael Nadal (middle) and Novak Djokovic (R)

Roger Federer also discussed his enduring determination and confidence when facing Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. While the Swiss emphasized that he enjoyed competing against both Djokovic and Nadal, he singled out his rivalry with the Spaniard as particularly special to him.

"The fire has always been there clearly. I've always enjoyed my matches with both guys. Particularly the rivalry with Rafa has been very special," he said during the same press conference.

I don't even know what to comment about it because I think it's normal that I have massive fire and power to play against those guys," he added.

Federer faced Nadal four times in 2011, with the Spaniard triumphing in three of those encounters. Similarly, the Swiss only won one of his five meetings against Djokovic that year.

