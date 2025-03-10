"Novak Djokovic took all my energy, I had no power left" - When father Srdjan regretted prioritizing Serb's career over his brothers

Novak Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, once made a candid admission that, at some point, he regretted dedicating all his attention to the Serb. He admitted that it drained him of his "energy" and "power" and, in the process, kept him from giving the same attention to his other two sons, Marko and Djordje.

Ad

Families often play a crucial role in shaping an athlete’s journey, and tennis has seen many such examples—Serena and Venus Williams' father Richard and mother Oracene, Martina Hingis' mother Melanie, Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni, and Chris Evert's father Jimmy, to name a few. Srdjan was no different.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion endured a difficult childhood, growing up during the NATO bombings of Serbia (then part of Yugoslavia) in 1999 amid the Kosovo War. His family even relocated to a mountain area for a while, hoping to shield themselves from the war's harsh realities.

Ad

Trending

Novak Djokovic has often talked about how tough it was to train as a kid. But he still found a way, determined to make it big. Through it all, his family was right there with him—especially his father, Srdjan, who put so much into his career that he later admitted he didn’t have much left to give to his other sons, Marko and Djordje. It was a regret that stayed with him.

Ad

“Only Novak mattered. All of us—even his family and coaches—were unimportant. Everything was made for him to achieve what he has achieved today,” Srdjan said during an interview with Newsweek in 2016.

He added:

“Unfortunately for all the family, Marko and Djordje did not have one percent of my enthusiasm, will and power that I gave to Novak. I am sad because of this, because Marko and Djordje could have achieved something great. The problem is Novak took all my energy; I had nothing left. I had no power left.”

Marko and Djordje Djokovic gave tennis a shot, but with their elder brother setting the bar so high, it was always going to be tough. Despite their efforts, they couldn’t make the same mark on the sport as they might have dreamed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis