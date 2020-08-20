Novak Djokovic trained like crazy and is very ready to play again: Marcella Mesker

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Grand Slam tennis is set to restart with the US Open and, despite the absence of large crowds and strict safety restrictions, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, and many other top players on the men's and women's tour are set to battle it out for the title in New York.

Recently, former Dutch player Marcella Mesker spoke about the US Open restrictions and protocols, the way current players will cope with them, and Novak Djokovic's huge favorite status in the men's singles draw.

Mesker, herself a former Australian Open finalist in doubles, spoke recently about the difference in tennis between now and 6 months ago and, despite the psychological toll of the last few months, she's fairly confident about Novak Djokovic's chances.

"During the corona crisis, Djokovic went to his luxury holiday villa in Marbella, where he also has a tennis court, and had Feliciano López, among others, flying over to play tennis," said Mesker. "In short: Djokovic trained like crazy there and is very ready to play again."

Novak Djokovic became the out-and-out favourite for the US Open title after the withdrawal of Rafael Nadal and the absence of Roger Federer due to injury. In blistering form, the Serb already has a Grand Slam under his belt this season and was unbeaten before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Dominic Thiem from the new generation will be Novak Djokovic's biggest challenger: Mesker

Mesker claimed that the World no. 1's competitors in Flushing Meadows prepared well too, and it will be him against players of the next generation for the title.

"The latter also applies to his competitors," said the former Dutch player. "It will be a real battle in New York between Djokovic and the current generation, with Dominic Thiem as the biggest challenger. In recent weeks I have seen many beautiful and exciting matches as a commentator, so it will be anyway, you will enjoy it later."

In Mesker's opinions, the safety protocols in place will not be much of a problem for players of the stature of the Serb.

"I think this bubble will benefit real celebrities like Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams. Normally they can't just go into town, because then they will be recognized everywhere. They are already used to it in that tennis case."

"In addition, Djokovic, for example, can rent a private villa, which is allowed, and that already gives him much more freedom than many others," asserted Mesker.