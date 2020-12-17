Novak Djokovic, Vasek Pospisil and Malek Jaziri take part in a football game in Belgrade [Watch]

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic took part in a game of football in Belgrade, along with several other players including Canada's Vasek Pospisil and Tunisia's Malek Jaziri.

Jaziri uploaded a video on his social media account, in which he tagged Novak Djokovic, Pospisil, and Viktor Troicki, showing the players indulging in a fun game of football.

Djokovic has been in Belgrade, training with several other Serbian players at the Novak Tennis Center. The Center has several indoor courts and is located in a tennis club in Belgrade.

Several Serbian players including Filip Krajinovic, Laslo Djere, Damir Dzumhur, Viktor Troicki, Olga Danilovic, and Ivana Jorovic are a part of the training camp at the Center, besides Jaziri and Pospisil.

Novak Djokovic eyeing his 18th Major at the Australian Open in February

Novak Djokovic

33-year-old Novak Djokovic will now be able to plan his schedule after the ATP Tour released its much-awaited calendar for the first two months of the 2021 season.

The ATP has today announced an update to the 2021 ATP Tour calendar, outlining a revised schedule for the first seven weeks of the season. — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 17, 2020

In 2020, Novak Djokovic won the ATP Cup for Serbia to start the season and then followed it up with his 17th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. As per the latest reports, players will need to quarantine for two weeks in a hotel, starting mid-January. During this time, they will be able to train and practice for a total of 5 hours a day.

It remains to be seen if Djokovic will choose to play the ATP Cup or any of the other ATP 250 events scheduled in Melbourne, before the Australian Open. The first Grand Slam of the year will now begin on February 8.

Novak Djokovic will aim to win the 18th Grand Slam title of his career in Melbourne, where he has already won a record eight titles. He is currently three behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both of whom have 20 Majors.

Djokovic ended the 2020 season as the World No. 1 for a record-tying sixth time. He also won the Cincinnati Masters and the Rome Masters, besides going down to Nadal in the French Open final.