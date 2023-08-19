Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | Cincinnati Open 2023, SF

Second seed Novak Djokovic is set to face off against 16th seed Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open on Sunday. The Serb holds a 7-4 head-to-head advantage over Zverev, but their most recent encounter saw the German emerge victorious at the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals.

Djokovic began his Cincinnati campaign after a tough loss at the 2023 Wimbledon finals against World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. The 36-year-old kicked off his hardcourt season with a comfortable win against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, followed by impressive victories over Gael Monfils and Taylor Fritz. The Serb's swift 6-0, 6-4 win against Fritz secured his spot in the semifinals.

Djokovic is making his 15th appearance at the Cincinnati Masters and is no stranger to the event. He's a seven-time finalist, claiming two titles so far.

On the contrary, Alexander Zverev entered Cincinnati Open fresh off a title-winning run at the Hamburg European Open but faced an early exit at the Canada Masters.

He began his Cincinnati campaign by confidently defeating Grigor Dimitrov and continued his potent form by overpowering Yoshihito Nishioka, Daniil Medvedev, and Adrian Mannarino en route to the semifinals. The 26-year-old made light work of the in-form Mannarino in the quarterfinals, outfoxing the Frenchman in one hour and 12 minutes 6-2, 6-3.

Zverev, the 2021 champion in Cincinnati, will be aiming to add another title to his collection. He has been in good form lately, winning 10 of his last 11 matches on tour. This semifinal clash promises a competitive showdown between the two high-quality players.

While Djokovic might hold the edge, Zverev's strong start and composure during crucial moments could tip the balance. The winner of this tie with take on either Carlos Alcaraz or Hubert Hurkacz in the final.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match schedule

The semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev will be the last match on Center Court on Sunday, August 20.

Time: 6:00 pm ET, 3:30 am IST (August 20), 10:00 pm GMT

Date: August 20, 2023

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev streaming details

Novak Djokovic: Western & Southern Open - Day 5

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the Serb's match against Zverev live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Indian viewers can watch the match on SONY LIV.

