Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Wimbledon 2023

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs (8) Jannik Sinner

Date: July 14, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner preview

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023

Second seed Novak Djokovic will face eighth seed Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday.

The Serb has had a terrific season so far, winning the Australian Open and the French Open. He started Wimbledon by beating Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4), and followed it up with a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-5 win over Jordan Thompson.

The Serb faced Stan Wawrinka in the third round and won 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(4) to set up a fourth-round clash against Hubert Hurkacz. Djokovic managed to overcome the Pole 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, he was up against seventh seed Andrey Rublev and found himself a set down. However, he clinched the next three sets to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 and seal his spot in the semifinals of the grasscourt Major.

Sinner's only title in 2023 came at the Open 13 in Montpellier, where he beat Maxime Cressy 7-6(3), 6-3 in the final. He also reached the final of the Miami Open and the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Italian Open.

The Italian entered Wimbledon seeded eighth and reached the final following straight-set wins over two Argentines, Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Diego Schwartzman.

Here, he came back from a set down to defeat Quentin Halys before beating Daniel Elahi Galan 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal clash against Roman Safiullin.

Sinner took the first set 6-4 before the Russian claimed the second 6-3 to level the match. The Italian then won the next two sets 6-2, 6-2 to reach his maiden Grand Slam semifinal.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Djokovic leads 2-0 in the head-to-head against Sinner. The last meeting between the two came in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2022, with the Serb edging out a 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Novak Djokovic -550 -1.5 (-275) Over 36.5 (-115) Jannik Sinner +375 +1.5 (+185) Under 36.5 (-120)

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Jannik Sinner in action at Wimbledon 2023

Djokovic will enter the match as the favorite to win, but considering Sinner's quality and his current form, he is capable of giving the Serb a run for his money.

The 36-year-old was very solid on his first serve in his quarterfinal against Rublev, serving five aces and winning 53 points out of 71. He also won 21 out of 27 points at the net. The Serb hit 42 winners while producing 23 unforced errors.

Djokovic is among the greatest grasscourt players of all time, and his game will be tough to counter, not to mention his secret weapon, his mentality.

Sinner's first serve was very effective in his match against Roman Safiullin, as he served 14 aces and won 43 out of 48 points. The Italian hit 20 unforced errors, but his winner count was considerably higher at 36.

Sinner is a very good mover on grass and will look to be aggressive from the start of the match. He will need to produce something really special in order to get past Djokovic.

While Sinner cannot be written off, Djokovic just can't seem to stop winning, and he should be able to come out on top and book his place in the Wimbledon final.

Pick: Djokovic to win in four sets.

