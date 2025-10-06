Novak Djokovic vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Shanghai Masters 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Novak Djokovic vs Jaume Munar

Date: October 7, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Shanghai Masters 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Novak Djokovic vs Jaume Munar preview

Djokovic at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic is set to face Jaume Munar in the Round of 16 match of the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday, October 7.

Djokovic survived brutal heat conditions in his Round of 32 clash against Yannick Hanfmann. The Serb threw up on court during his second set, but somehow registered a hard-fought 6-4, 5-7, 3-6 victory to continue his Shanghai run. After losing the opening set, Djokovic battled through heat and illness to secure a win over an unseeded German.

The 38-year-old Djokovic has struggled to match his old might on his return to a non-major tournament in Shanghai. He had only participated in Grand Slam tournaments since his 100th ATP title victory in Geneva in May. The Serb is a record four-time champion in Shanghai and is searching for his first ATP 1000 title since the 2023 Paris Masters.

On the other hand, Jaume Munar is enjoying his best season so far on the tour. The Spaniard defeated Marton Fucsovics in the opening round and then knocked out Flavio Cobolli in straight sets. In his last Round of 32 match, he recorded a 4-6, 7-5, 1-6 win over Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan to reach the fourth round of the Masters tournament third time this year.

Novak Djokovic vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

Novak Djokovic leads the head-to-head battle against Jaume Munar by 1-0. In their previous encounter, Djokovic registered an easy win in the Round of 64 match at the Roland Garros in 2018.

Novak Djokovic vs Jaume Munar odds:

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic -500 -4.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-110) Jaume Munar +333 +4.5 (-110) Over 21.5 (-102)

(Odds are sourced from Bet365 and OddsChecker)

Novak Djokovic vs Jaume Munar prediction

Jaume Munar at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025- Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic's return to action has not been as smooth as anyone expected. The 24-time Grand Slam winner lost a set each of his first two matches in Shanghai and has significantly struggled to overcome humid conditions as well. He also needed two hours and 45 minutes to overcome Yannick Hanfmann in the last match, which was his second-longest best-of-three-set match this season.

However, Djokovic's winning mentality and his prowess in tough conditions put him ahead of Munar in the Round of 16 clash. He has already proved his hunger for success in his twilight years by reaching the semifinals of all four Grand Slams this season, and it will be hard to write him off so early in this tournament.

Jaume Munar has been brilliant throughout this tournament, as he continues to grow his stature in 2025. The 28-year-old broke into the top 40 of the ATP singles rankings for the first time in his career last month. He also stormed into the fourth round of the 2025 US Open, his career-best finish in Majors.

Munar has already reached the fourth round of the Masters three times this year, but never managed to progress to the next round. He is expected to trouble the Serbian, but the latter's stature in the game is likely to end his impressive Shanghai run on Tuesday.

Pick: Djokovic to win in three sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Jaume Munar betting tips:

Tip 1: Result: Djokovic to win.

Tip 2: Jaume Munar to win one set.

Tip 3: The match is likely to go over 35 games.

