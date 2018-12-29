Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson: Preview & Prediction of Mubadala World Tennis Championship final

The showpiece final of the 2018 Mubadala World Tennis Championship will be contested between World No.1 Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson. The South African is the current defending champion, and Djokovic is a former champion at the event.

In the 11th edition since its inception, the MWTC has not been short of big-name players. The likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray have all been invited to Abu Dhabi in the past.

Novak Djokovic, who missed last year's contest due to injury, saw off rising Russian Karen Khachanov in straight sets in his semifinal. The 22-year-old Khachanov had shocked the Serb in their most recent meeting in Bercy, but had no answers to Djokovic's unrelenting tennis as he won 6-4 6-2.

Kevin Anderson, meanwhile, overcame a resurgent Hyeon Chung in his first match before surprising Rafael Nadal in the semifinals 4-6 6-3 6-4. The South African will want to avenge his loss against Djokovic at Wimbledon when they meet in the final of the MWTC.

Rafael Nadal, who has not played a competitive tennis match since retiring injured from the US Open quarterfinals, has decided not to take part in the third place play-off in which he was due to meet Khachanov. Instead, it will be Dominic Thiem, who has already lost to Khachanov earlier in the tournament, that will face the Russian again in an exhibition match before the final.

Prediction: This is a warm-up event for the players to fine-tune their games and movements as they start another gruelling, long season of tennis. Djokovic was undoubtedly the player of the year in 2018, and Kevin Anderson enjoyed a career-best season. I was going to pick Anderson to win this match, but after that Djokovic performance against Khachanov, it is evident the Serb is feeling fresh again, and that can only mean one thing.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in 2 sets.

