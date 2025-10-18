Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips | Six Kings Slam 2025

Match Details
Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz
Date: October 18, 2025
Tournament: Six Kings Slam 2025
Round: Third-place playoff
Venue: ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Category: Exhibition
Surface: Hard (Indoors)
Prize Money: $13,500,000
Live Telecast: Netflix
Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz preview
This weekend’s matches at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh are blockbusters. The day will be kicked off by a third-place playoff between Djokovic and Fritz. As an exhibition event, it carries no ATP ranking points and won’t affect their official head-to-head records.
Despite its status, the tournament has serious star power and an exceptional purse. Djokovic arrives in fine form, still one of the most complete all-court players in the men’s game. His consistency, defense, and experience make him a tough opponent even in an exhibition setting.
Fritz, meanwhile, brings big serves, power, and the capacity for flair, always dangerous in short-format matches. Although it’s not an official battle, fans can expect intensity.
Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head
Djokovic leads the head-to-head against Fritz 11-0. The American has been unable to break his duck against the 24-time Grand Slam champion. Fritz has won only four sets against the Serb in those 11 encounters.
Their latest encounter came just over two months ago at the 2025 US Open. In the quarterfinal of the New York Major, home favorite Fritz succumbed to Djokovic 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.
Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz odds
Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction
Both Djokovic and Fritz have enjoyed strong 2025 seasons, firmly established in the world’s top five. The Serb has added four Grand Slam semifinals and multiple deep runs to his glittering resume.
Fritz has continued his rise as the top American, collecting two titles and showing remarkable consistency overall this year. He holds a 50-19 record with several deep runs in some of the biggest events.
However, history heavily favors the Serb. Djokovic leads their official head-to-head 11-0, having repeatedly dismantled Fritz with his superior returning and tactical precision. Even in an exhibition setting, his competitive instinct rarely fades.
Pick: Djokovic in three sets
Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz betting tips
Tip 1: Djokovic to win in three sets
Tip 2: Fritz to win over 10 games
Tip 3: Total games over 22
