Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips | Six Kings Slam 2025

Match Details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz

Date: October 18, 2025

Tournament: Six Kings Slam 2025

Round: Third-place playoff

Venue: ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Category: Exhibition

Surface: Hard (Indoors)

Prize Money: $13,500,000

Live Telecast: Netflix

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz preview

Novak Djokovic at the Six Kings Slam 2025 - Source: Getty

This weekend’s matches at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh are blockbusters. The day will be kicked off by a third-place playoff between Djokovic and Fritz. As an exhibition event, it carries no ATP ranking points and won’t affect their official head-to-head records.

Despite its status, the tournament has serious star power and an exceptional purse. Djokovic arrives in fine form, still one of the most complete all-court players in the men’s game. His consistency, defense, and experience make him a tough opponent even in an exhibition setting.

Fritz, meanwhile, brings big serves, power, and the capacity for flair, always dangerous in short-format matches. Although it’s not an official battle, fans can expect intensity.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

Djokovic leads the head-to-head against Fritz 11-0. The American has been unable to break his duck against the 24-time Grand Slam champion. Fritz has won only four sets against the Serb in those 11 encounters.

Their latest encounter came just over two months ago at the 2025 US Open. In the quarterfinal of the New York Major, home favorite Fritz succumbed to Djokovic 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic TBD TBD TBD Taylor Fritz TBD TBD TBD

(Odds to be updated)

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction

Taylor Fritz at the Six Kings Slam 2025 - Source: Getty

Both Djokovic and Fritz have enjoyed strong 2025 seasons, firmly established in the world’s top five. The Serb has added four Grand Slam semifinals and multiple deep runs to his glittering resume.

Fritz has continued his rise as the top American, collecting two titles and showing remarkable consistency overall this year. He holds a 50-19 record with several deep runs in some of the biggest events.

However, history heavily favors the Serb. Djokovic leads their official head-to-head 11-0, having repeatedly dismantled Fritz with his superior returning and tactical precision. Even in an exhibition setting, his competitive instinct rarely fades.

Pick: Djokovic in three sets

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz betting tips

Tip 1: Djokovic to win in three sets

Tip 2: Fritz to win over 10 games

Tip 3: Total games over 22

