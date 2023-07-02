Novak Djokovic enters the 2023 Wimbledon Championships with the opportunity to win a record 24th Grand Slam title, equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles, and complete the first calendar Grand Slam in 54 years.

After breaking his tie with Rafael Nadal for the most Major titles by winning the 2023 French Open, the Serb will be the overwhelming favorite to defend his title at the All England Club on Monday (July 3).

At a press conference prior to the start of the tournament at SW19, Djokovic was asked if the grass surface has best showcased his development as a tennis player to date. The 23-time Grand Slam champion responded that while it takes more time to adapt to the surface than any other, he has done so very quickly, as evidenced by his results.

"It does take time - more than any other surface - to really get used to it. But I think in the probably last 10 years of my career, I've adapted very quickly to the surface. I think the results here are a testament to that," he said.

Djokovic added that he often didn't play any tournaments leading up to Wimbledon.

"Also the fact that I have not played a lead-up tournament to Wimbledon many times. That's kind of tricky because you really want to have a couple of matches. I normally play Stoke Park or Hurlingham at least one or two matches to try to get that feeling of match play," he said.

The Serb stated that the center court at the All England Club awakens something in him that allows him to perform at a high level.

"I don't know. When I enter the Centre Court [at Wimbledon], I guess it just awakens something in me and I'm able to perform at a very high level," Djokovic said.

"Wimbledon was always a dream tournament for me when I was a kid" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic pictured at a press conference in Wimbledon 2023.

Novak Djokovic stated that he feels honored and privileged to be competing in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, sharing that it was a dream tournament for him as a child.

"I feel great. Obviously coming into Wimbledon, it's always an honor, it's always a privilege. It was always a dream tournament for me when I was a kid, so," he said.

The Serb went on to say that despite winning the title so many times, he still feels like he is living his younger self's dream and that it is the biggest tournament in his eyes.

"Even though I have had plenty of success here in my career, have played this tournament so many times, I still feel like that young Novak coming to the tournament and really being able to live his dream," he said. "It's an amazing tournament, the biggest one in my eyes. Of course, I'm super excited to start off 2023 Wimbledon."

The World No. 2 will start his campaign against Pedro Cachin in the first round on Monday, July 3.

