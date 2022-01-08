Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete at Roland Garros even if he is not vaccinated: France's Sports Minister

France's Sports Minister Roxane Maracineanu has said Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete at Roland Garros even if he is not vaccinated.

The World No. 1's participation in the Australian Open has been a major talking point over the past week or so. Djokovic announced on Tuesday that he had received a medical exemption to compete in the tournament. However, upon landing in Melbourne, the 34-year-old was detained and had his visa revoked by Border Officials.

Djokovic is unlikely to face such a problem at the French Open, though, as the tournament is open to unvaccinated players as long as they follow certain protocols.

"He (Djokovic) would not follow the same organisational arrangements as those who are vaccinated. But he will nonetheless be able to compete (at Roland Garros) because the protocols, the health bubble, allows it," Maracineanu told FranceInfo radio.

Novak Djokovic still in Melbourne as Australian Open title defense hangs in the balance

Djokovic is still at Melbourne

After being detained at Melbourne airport for around nine hours, Djokovic's visa was revoked and he was taken to Park Hotel, Carlton, an establishment used to house detainees seeking visas to Australia. The 34-year-old's legal team successfully filed an interim injunction ensuring the Serb would not be immediately deported. A verdict on the case will be given on Monday.

Djokovic's father Srdjan, meanwhile, claimed his son was being held captive despite meeting all the criteria for participation in the Australian Open.

"He met all the required conditions for the entry and participation at the tournament that he would have certainly won, since it's Novak, the best tennis player and sportsman in the world. They are keeping him in captivity. They are stomping all over Novak to stomp all over Serbia and the Serbian people."

The World No. 1's mother, Dijana, said the Serb was the victim of a "political attack."

"They are keeping him as a prisoner, that's not human and it's not fair. This is a political attack on Novak Djokovic...he is a scapegoat."

Djokovic is a three-time defending champion at the Australian Open. If allowed to compete, he will be the favorite to secure a record 21st Grand Slam, breaking the tie with long-time rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, if Djokovic does not participate in the Asia-Pacific Grand Slam, he could lose his No. 1 ranking to Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev.

Edited by Arvind Sriram