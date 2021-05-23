Novak Djokovic will overtake Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in Grand Slam race: Barbara Schett

Former World No. 7 Barbara Schett believes Novak Djokovic will finish his career with more Grand Slams than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic currently owns 18 Majors - two fewer than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's tally of 20. However, Nadal and Djokovic are in their mid-30s and have plenty of time to add to their collection, unlike the Swiss, who is 39 years old.

In a recent interaction with Tennis365, Schett said Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have a good chance to eclipse Roger Federer's record as they continue to be in top physical shape.

“I think this battle to see who wins the most majors will come down to Novak and Rafa,” Schett said. “Both Novak and Rafa seem fine physically and for me, I think Djokovic will overtake Nadal and Federer at the end.”

Barbara Schett in 1999.

The Austrian also said that the overall Grand Slam tally is an important argument in the GOAT debate and that the player to end up with the most Majors will likely be perceived as the greatest of all time.

“One part of deciding who is the greatest of these three will be, in the end, the Grand Slam titles they win," Schett added. "I guess that is how they will be judged. They have all played at the same time and at the end of the day, the numbers count."

18 Grand Slams for Djokovic 🏆



This race is tight... 👀 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/yd7e8bkPeN — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 21, 2021

Schett, a former US Open quarterfinalist, believes Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal deserve equal amounts of recognition regardless of who ends up with the most Slams.

“We have to pay tribute to all three,” she said. “That era, the three of them, it is unbelievable what they have done for the game. We will never experience anything like this again. If they win 21, 22 or 23, it doesn’t matter. ”

I would love to see Roger Federer win Wimbledon again: Barbara Schett

Roger Federer last won Wimbledon in 2017

Barbara Schett also discussed Roger Federer's chances at Wimbledon, where the Swiss has set himself lofty targets despite not being in the best of form.

Schett pointed out that Federer will likely find the going tough at SW19 due to his age and prolonged absence from the circuit.

“Maybe Roger believes he can win Wimbledon one more time, but that will be tough at his age and having been away from the game for so long," Schett said.

📅 On this day 17 years ago, @rogerfederer and @RafaelNadal met on court for the first time



The rest, as they say, is history ✨ pic.twitter.com/pJckIeBhTq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) March 28, 2021

However, the Austrian revealed she would like to see Roger Federer triumph at the grasscourt Major for a record-extending ninth time.

“I would love to see Roger win Wimbledon again," she added. "He must believe he can do it or he would not be playing, but he has been out for so long and his body is going to hurt when he plays best of five set matches."