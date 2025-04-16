Oeiras Ladies Open 2025: Varvara Lepchenko vs Alevtina Ibragimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Varvara Lepchenko vs Alevtina Ibragimova

Date: April 16, 2025

Tournament: Oeiras Ladies Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Oeiras, Portugal

Category: WTA 125

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $168,100

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Varvara Lepchenko vs Alevtina Ibragimova preview

Varvara Lepchenko of the United States hits the ball against Clara Tauson of Denmark during the women's singles match round of 16 of the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open. Source: Getty

World No. 120 Varvara Lepchenko will face 20-year-old Alevtina Ibragimova in the first round of the 2025 Oeiras Ladies Open on Wednesday, April 16. It will be their first meeting.

38-year-old Lepchenko has an 8-9 win-loss record in 2025. She reached the quarterfinals of the ITF W100 in Zaragoza last week. Before her last-eight clash, she defeated World No. 515 Dalila Spiteri 6-4, 6-4 and Spain's Marina Bassols Ribera 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

The American lost to World No. 332 Kaitlin Quevedo 3-6, 6-3, 2-6 in the quarterfinals. Her best win of the season came against World No. 89 Taylor Townsend in the qualifying round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

World No. 338 Alevtina Ibragimova has a 9-7 win-loss record in 2025, but she has not reached a quarterfinal of any WTA or ITF event this season. She reached the second round of the ITF W60 event in Bellinzona last week.

Ibragimova qualified for the main draw of the 2025 Oeiras Ladies Open by beating Spain's Celia Cervino Ruiz 6-3, 6-1 and World No. 232 Kristina Dmitruk 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 in a close battle. Ranking-wise, it was her best win of the season in a completed match.

Varvara Lepchenko vs Alevtina Ibragimova head-to-head

Varvara Lepchenko and Alevtina Ibragimova have never clashed before.

Varvara Lepchenko vs Alevtina Ibragimova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Varvara Lepchenko TBD TBD TBD Alevtina Ibragimova TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Varvara Lepchenko vs Alevtina Ibragimova prediction

Varvara Lepchenko will be the favorite to win this match, as she is more experienced and has better achievements on the clay court in her career. She has won 34 Grand Slam matches in her career.

Lepchenko also played this event last year and reached the quarterfinals, where she lost to Kristina Mladenovic. The American player has won one WTA Challenger title in her career, which was on the clay court in Charleston.

Alevtina Ibragimova is making her debut in Oeiras, and clay is her favorite surface. She reached the final of the ITF W35 event in Leipzig in 2023 on clay and won the ITF W15 event in Antalya last year, which was also on clay.

Her career-high ranking is 275, so she can reach her new career-high ranking by winning this event or reaching the final. She would hope to do well in April, as she would want to qualify for the 2025 French Open in May, where she can make her Grand Slam debut.

Pick: Varvara Lepchenko to win in three sets

About the author Talal Dar Tennis writer. Formerly worked for electronic media and social media as well. I started watching tennis after watching Andre Agassi vs Andrei Medvedev 1999 French Open final, so Agassi will always be my GOAT. I fell in love with tennis after watching Agassi in 1999 season and then became national junior champion in Pakistan in Under-11 and Under-13 categories. I also played college and university tennis before pursuing my career in Sports journalism. Know More