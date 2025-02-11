"Of course I would rather have the physique of 20-year-old Steffi Graf" - When German made honest admission about 'finding herself' as a wife & mother

Steffi Graf once opened up about transitioning to a life as a wife and mother after her retirement from professional tennis. Graf married fellow tennis legend Andre Agassi in 2001 and gave birth to their son Jaden that same year. Subsequently, their family grew with the arrival of their daughter Jaz in 2003.

Graf ended her legendary tennis career at just 30 years old, leaving behind a remarkable legacy that included 22 Major titles, 377 weeks as World No. 1, and the historic achievement of a calendar year Golden Slam. After stepping away from the sport, the German embraced family life with Agassi.

In a 2011 interview with FürSie, Steffi Graf reflected on the contrast between her present and her 20-year-old self. The 22-time Grand Slam champion admitted that while she cherished her time as a professional tennis player, she truly found her calling as a wife and mother.

Nevertheless, Graf acknowledged that she would prefer to have the physique of her younger self as she candidly discussed the invisible effects of aging on her body.

"They are very different women. I loved being a tennis player, but I only found myself as a wife and mother. Of course I would rather have the physique of 20-year-old Steffi," Graf said. "Thank you! I mean especially the invisible signs of aging: my joints, for example. That's why yoga wouldn't be for me."

Despite retiring from professional tennis and having two children, Steffi Graf managed to stay in great shape. The former World No. 1 shared that she made time to work out daily, even if her exercise just involved chasing after their family pet.

"I rarely need motivation because I don't feel good without exercise anyway. I try to plan 45 minutes for it every day," she added. "Of course not. But you shouldn't be so hard on yourself. I don't manage to get on the treadmill every day, but I often run after our dog."

Steffi Graf: "Thank God I never had any weight problems, I have always eaten very consciously"

Steffi Graf - Source: Getty

During the same interview, Steffi Graf disclosed that she never needed to follow a strict diet to maintain her figure after retirement. The German shared that she never struggled with weight issues, crediting her naturally healthy eating habits and her children Jaden and Jaz's skill at chopping vegetables.

"No, thank God I never had any weight problems. I have always eaten very consciously. And my two children also chop vegetables with passion," Graf said.

However, Graf did confess to having a weakness for certain German sweet treats and bakery products.

"Yes, I do. For example, I love Kaiserschmarren or Spätzle. And many things that are offered in bakeries," she added. "Yes. There are three within walking distance of us. A French one, a Belgian one and recently a German one."

In the past, Steffi Graf also spoke about "being scared of having too many muscles" and preferring to be thinner than she was during her illustrious tennis career.

