Olympics 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger)

Date: 26 July 2021

Tournament: Tokyo Olympics 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Category: Olympic Games

Surface: Outdoor hard

Live telecast: USA - NBC & Peacock TV | UK - BBC TV | India - SonyLiv

Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Jan-Lennard Struff has the ability to trouble the big players

World No. 1 and top seed Novak Djokovic eased his way past Bolivia's Hugo Dellien in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. The Serb showed no signs of a let-down after his Roland Garros and Wimbledon triumphs over the last couple of months, and dominated the proceedings throughout the match.

He will now take on Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round of the tournament on Monday.

Struff on his part defeated Brazil's Thiago Monteiro in straight sets shortly before Djokovic's match got over. The German had a successful outing in the men's doubles as well, as he partnered Alexander Zverev to defeat Poland's Hubert Hurcakz and Lukasz Kubot.

Struff is one of the most dangerous floaters in the draw and has the ability to trouble even the best players in the world. The 31-year-old has had a decent year so far too, with a couple of big wins over the likes of Daniil Medvedev (at Halle) and Andrey Rublev (at Roland Garros).

However, it is going to take something extraordinary from Struff to stop Djokovic. The Serb has won each of the three Grand Slams played so far this year, and is currently on course to complete the elusive 'Calendar Golden Slam'.

Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

head-to-head

Novak Djokovic and Jan-Lennard Struff have faced off against each other five times, with the Serb leading the head-to-head 5-0.

The last time these two played each other was in the third round of the 2020 US Open, where Djokovic dropped just seven games en-route to a straight-sets victory. Struff has taken just one set off Djokovic in his career so far - at the Australian Open in 2020.

Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Given Novak Djokovic's current run of form and his 18-match unbeaten streak in singles, he is unlikely to face too many problems against Jan-Lennard Struff. The Serb loves playing on hardcourt, and he knows exactly how to defuse the power of big hitters like Struff.

That said, Djokovic cannot afford to lose his focus at any point since the German can be hard to stop once he gets on a roll. Struff will likely put up a stern fight, but if Djokovic is on his game, he should prevail.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid