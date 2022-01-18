"We’d all like some answers, appropriate action" - Jamie Hampton on domestic abuse allegations against Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev might be coming off his best season so far, finishing with six ATP titles and a year-end World No. 3 ranking. However, the 24-year-old's personal life is under scrutiny as he faces serious domestic abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend, Olga Sharypova.

In August last year, Ben Rothenberg released the second part of his interview with Sharypova, elaborating on instances when the German allegedly engaged in domestic abuse. Zverev has repeatedly denied the allegations and is currently taking legal action against Rothenberg.

A week later, the ATP acknowledged Zverev's denial of the allegations and launched an investigation into the matter.

The allegations raised against Alexander Zverev are serious and we have a responsibility to address them,” said the ATP chief executive, Massimo Calvelli, in a statement to the Guardian. “We hope our investigation will allow us to establish the facts and determine appropriate follow-up action. We understand Zverev welcomes our investigation and acknowledge that he has denied all allegations," he added.

For nearly four months, however, there has been no update on the progress made in the investigation. This has triggered a response from former American tennis player Jamie Hampton on Twitter.

Hampton's tweet read, "Hey @atptour, just a concerned citizen of the tennis world here wondering if the investigation involving Zverev has been concluded yet. We’d all like some answers, appropriate action, and to move forward so the world can focus on the great tennis your players have to offer."

Hampton has always been a vocal critic of how governing bodies react to sexual abuse allegations. She recently criticized the ITF for not making a strong enough statement in favor of an investigation to look into Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai's safety.

"This is the weakest statement I have ever seen," Hampton tweeted in response to the ITF's official statement on the matter.

Alexander Zverev in contention for World No. 1 ranking as Djokovic misses out on 2022 Australian Open

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 Australian Open: Day 1

Alexander Zverev registered a dominating first-round victory over Daniel Altmaier, beating him 7-6(3), 6-1, 7-6(1). After Novak Djokovic lost out on the opportunity to defend his Australian Open title last week, Zverev and Daniil Medvedev have a chance to steal the World No. 1 ranking.

Medvedev is currently the World No. 2 with 8,935 ranking points, while Zverev is ranked third with 7,970 points. If either of them wins the 2022 Australian Open, they will secure sufficient points to go past Djokovic. This is due to the Serb dropping 2,000 points, which will see his points tally fall to 9,015.

Zverev will be seen on Rod Laver Arena for his second-round match against Australian John Millman tomorrow.

