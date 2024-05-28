"One of these nights you'll remember forever" - When Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's French Open SF took place with special waiver amid Paris curfew

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's epic clash in the semifinals of the 2021 French Open was almost completed without an audience. The passionate crowd of 5,000 was nearly ousted from the stadium mid-match because of a strict curfew amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, special restrictions were imposed on spectators at the 2021 French Open. Only 5,000 spectators were allowed to witness the action on Court Philippe-Chatrier, a third of the stadium's 15,000 capacity. Given the city-wide curfew in Paris being set at 11 p.m., fans were also required to clear the stadium by then.

The curfew played spoilsport during top seed Djokovic's blockbuster quarterfinal with Matteo Berrettini, with fans being asked to leave the stadium at 10:30 p.m., as the Serb led 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(5). The spectators expressed their displeasure, booing loudly and even resisting the curfew until the players left the court to force the move.

A similar situation arose during Djokovic's highly anticipated semifinal with four-time defending champion Rafael Nadal. As the closely contested match progressed, the two players claimed a set each before the Serb narrowly edged past Nadal to win the third set in a tiebreak after a riveting 91-minute battle.

The announcer then warned the spectators that they would have to start leaving soon, prompting loud dissent. However, public authorities soon granted a special exception, allowing the thrilled spectators to witness Djokovic's stunning 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 victory as the Serb became the only player to beat Nadal twice at the French Open.

"In an agreement with public authorities, the match will be allowed to conclude with spectators. It is an exception granted given the completely exceptional nature of the circumstances," the announced told the crowd.

In his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic called it his best-ever match at the claycourt Major and one of the top three matches of his career, highlighting the excitement of facing the Spaniard in such an "electric" atmosphere.

"Definitely the best match that I was part of ever in Roland Garros for me, and top three matches that I ever played in my entire career, considering quality of tennis," Djokovic said.

"Playing my biggest rival on the court where he has had so much success and has been the dominant force in the last 15- plus years, and the atmosphere which was completely electric. For both players, a lot of support. Just amazing," he added.

The Serb also expressed gratitude for the special waiver that allowed fans to stay past curfew, saying that it was a night he would remember forever.

"I was very happy that there was no curfew, 11:00. I heard there was a special waiver, so they allowed the crowd to stay. Just one of these nights and matches that you will remember forever," he said.

Novak Djokovic on facing Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2021 French Open final after win over Rafael Nadal: "I deserve after to just relax without thinking about the next opponent"

Novak Djokovic (left) and Rafael Nadal shake hands after 2021 French Open SF

Following his win over Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the 2021 French Open, Novak Djokovic looked ahead to facing Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final, acknowledging the need to regroup before the blockbuster title clash.

"I'm not the freshest guy right now obviously. But good thing is that I have a day and a half to rejuvenate and try to regroup, you know, think about my next opponent," he said.

The Serb also disclosed that he would take the time to savor his win over Nadal, emphasizing that he deserved some time to relax before strategizing for the final.

"Obviously I'll enjoy this victory a little bit. Don't have much time, but... I think I deserve after this big win to just relax a little bit without thinking about the next opponent, even though it's a finals of a Grand Slam," he said.

Djokovic faced a tough challenge from Tsitsipas, overcoming a two-set deficit to claim a 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory and clinch his second French Open title.

