Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal faced off in the 2014 Miami Open final, and the Spaniard openly discussed his strategies for defeating his opponent ahead of the match.
Nadal told the media:
"My thoughts are always the same. Only chance to win against Novak [Djokovic] is play to the limit, play my best, and wait that he not gonna have his best day. I will see. I know I have to be solid with my serve. I need to play aggressive, no doubt about that."
"That's it. We are playing in a court that today probably is his favorite court. That's hard. He arrives to the final with good confidence after winning in Indian Wells."
"So that's fine. For me is very important result to be in the final of Miami, too, after Indian Wells be able to win the final and compete for the title in the tournament that I have a lot of friends, a lot of Latin crowd that support me a lot every day, and that's very important for me."
"To be in the final already are 600 points that for me, at this part of the season, are very important."
