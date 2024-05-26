Rafael Nadal once shed light on his ideal wish for his 31st birthday, expressing his heartfelt desire to remain injury-free. The Spaniard celebrated the special day during his campaign at the 2017 French Open.

That year, Nadal entered the French Open as the fourth seed, seeking redemption after his 2016 campaign was derailed by a wrist injury that forced his withdrawal before his third-round match against Marcel Granollers.

The Spaniard commenced his bid for his record-extending 10th Roland Garros title with commanding straight-set wins over Benoit Paire and Robin Haase before beating Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 in the third round.

Celebrating his 31st birthday the day after his win over Basilashvili, Rafael Nadal fielded questions about his plans and wishes for the special day in his post-match press conference.

While the fourth seed expressed that he did not need material gifts, he revealed his wish for good health, not just for himself but also for his loved ones.

"Gifts? I don't really need gifts. I think the only thing that I can really dream of in this life is good health. Good health, myself, for my family, for my friends. It's the only thing you don't have control over," he said.

The Spaniard disclosed his plans to celebrate with a family dinner while also emphasizing the need to remain focused on his French Open campaign.

"Celebrate? Of course. This is Roland Garros. I will try perhaps to go out for dinner with my family. But it's an important week for me here, and I think I do need to remain focused above all," he added.

Rafael Nadal's desire for good health doesn't come as a surprise, given his struggles with injuries throughout his career, including a chronic foot injury and recurring knee troubles that forced him to miss several Grand Slam events.

Rafael Nadal: "Always great to celebrate the birthday at the French Open"

The Spaniard won the 2017 French Open

Rafael Nadal also opened up about the significance of celebrating his birthday at the French Open, expressing regret over the years he missed commemorating the occasion at the claycourt Major.

"Yeah, is always great to celebrate the birthday here. I think only once or twice -- twice, I think, I didn't celebrate here and was not the best feeling," he said.

The Spaniard was delighted to have a day off on his birthday, as it allowed him to celebrate with his family and coaching team.

"Gonna be good news that I will be here tomorrow. Just happy for that. 31 is a number already, and I am happy that tomorrow I have the day off. I gonna have the chance to spend with family and the team," he added.

Nadal triumphed at the 2017 French Open, beating Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in the final to clinch a record-extending 10th Roland Garros and 15th Grand Slam title.

