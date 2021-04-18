Charleston WTA 250: Ons Jabeur vs Astra Sharma preview, head-to-head & prediction | MUSC Health Women's Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ons Jabeur vs Astra Sharma

Date: 18 April 2021

Tournament: MUSC Health Women's Open 2021

Round: Finals

Venue: Charleston, United States

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Green clay

Prize money: $235,238

Match timing: Not before 2 pm local time, 11.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Ons Jabeur vs Astra Sharma preview

Top seed Ons Jabeur put up a strong showing in her semifinals clash at the MUSC Health Women's Open 2021, outclassing an in-form Danka Kovinic in straight sets.

The win is especially significant given that the Tunisian lost to the same opponent just about a week ago. She did, however, step out with a level of intensity and focus that was missing from the duo's last meeting and was able to flip the script on the Montenegrin.

Astra Sharma

Awaiting Jabeur in the finals is Australia's Astra Sharma, who herself came through a resounding win over recently-crowned Bogota champion Maria Camila Osorio Serrano.

The 25-year-old had already scored wins over the likes of 8th seed Madison Brengle and Wang Yafan, but peaked in the match against the Colombian. Having saved four set points in the opener, Sharma found her range behind the return to breeze through a comfortable second set.

She will now be hopeful of carrying the momentum into Sunday's final against a solid-looking Jabeur as well.

Ons Jabeur vs Astra Sharma head-to-head

Jabeur will be sensing a big oppurtunity at scoring a first WTA title here.

The final is set to be the first career meeting between Ons Jabeur and Astra Sharma, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Ons Jabeur vs Astra Sharma prediction

Both Ons Jabeur and Astra Sharma will be playing in their second WTA finals respectively. Neither, however, have an actual title under their belt and will be sensing a huge opportunity here.

Jabeur, in particular, has been playing some solid tennis for the last couple of years and the only thing missing from her cabinet is a winner's trophy. The 26-year-old is prone to patchy play and occasional lapses in concentration during matches but has looked much sharper in her matches this week.

In Sharma, the Tunisian faces a player who is likely to win a few free points behind her serve and that is why she will have to be careful in not giving any more easy points in the way of unforced errors.

Jabeur has waited a long time for a second WTA final and if she can maintain her focus just long enough to put herself in a strong position early on, she should be able to walk away with a title this time.

Prediction: Ons Jabeur to win in straight sets