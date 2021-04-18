Charleston WTA 250: Ons Jabeur vs Astra Sharma preview, head-to-head & prediction | MUSC Health Women's Open

Match details
Fixture: (1) Ons Jabeur vs Astra Sharma
Date: 18 April 2021
Tournament: MUSC Health Women's Open 2021
Round: Finals
Venue: Charleston, United States
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Green clay
Prize money: $235,238
Match timing: Not before 2 pm local time, 11.30 pm IST
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort
Ons Jabeur vs Astra Sharma preview
Top seed Ons Jabeur put up a strong showing in her semifinals clash at the MUSC Health Women's Open 2021, outclassing an in-form Danka Kovinic in straight sets.
The win is especially significant given that the Tunisian lost to the same opponent just about a week ago. She did, however, step out with a level of intensity and focus that was missing from the duo's last meeting and was able to flip the script on the Montenegrin.
Awaiting Jabeur in the finals is Australia's Astra Sharma, who herself came through a resounding win over recently-crowned Bogota champion Maria Camila Osorio Serrano.
The 25-year-old had already scored wins over the likes of 8th seed Madison Brengle and Wang Yafan, but peaked in the match against the Colombian. Having saved four set points in the opener, Sharma found her range behind the return to breeze through a comfortable second set.
She will now be hopeful of carrying the momentum into Sunday's final against a solid-looking Jabeur as well.
Ons Jabeur vs Astra Sharma head-to-head
The final is set to be the first career meeting between Ons Jabeur and Astra Sharma, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.
Ons Jabeur vs Astra Sharma prediction
Both Ons Jabeur and Astra Sharma will be playing in their second WTA finals respectively. Neither, however, have an actual title under their belt and will be sensing a huge opportunity here.
Jabeur, in particular, has been playing some solid tennis for the last couple of years and the only thing missing from her cabinet is a winner's trophy. The 26-year-old is prone to patchy play and occasional lapses in concentration during matches but has looked much sharper in her matches this week.
In Sharma, the Tunisian faces a player who is likely to win a few free points behind her serve and that is why she will have to be careful in not giving any more easy points in the way of unforced errors.
Jabeur has waited a long time for a second WTA final and if she can maintain her focus just long enough to put herself in a strong position early on, she should be able to walk away with a title this time.
Prediction: Ons Jabeur to win in straight sets