Open Sud de France Montpellier 2022: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Gilles Simon preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Roberto Bautista Agut vs Gilles Simon.

Date: 2 February, 2022.

Tournament: Open Sud de France.

Round: Second round.

Venue: Montpellier, France.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $547,208.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery+ App.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Gilles Simon preview

Bautista Agut at the 2022 ATP Cup.

Second seed Roberto Bautista Agut will lock horns with Gilles Simon in the second round of the Open Sud de France on Wednesday.

Bautista Agut started the 2022 season on a strong note as he notched up four wins to lead Spain to the ATP Cup final. However, he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets in the title clash. The Spaniard was expected to make a deep run at the Australian Open based on his form, but lost in the third round to Taylor Fritz in a tough five-set match.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen







#AO2022 • #AusOpen This is what it means 🥲 @Taylor_Fritz97 reaches Week 2 at a Grand Slam for the first time with a 6-0 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-3 win over Roberto Bautista Agut. This is what it means 🥲🇺🇸 @Taylor_Fritz97 reaches Week 2 at a Grand Slam for the first time with a 6-0 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-3 win over Roberto Bautista Agut.#AO2022 • #AusOpen https://t.co/vlh7Wt4TyZ

Bautista Agut is familiar with the conditions in Montpellier, as he was a finalist in this tournament last year. He'll be aiming to go one step further this time around.

Gilles Simon at the 2021 Barcelona Open.

After coming through qualifying, Gilles Simon earned a hard fought 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4 win over compatriot Lucas Pouille in the first round. It was his first main draw victory since October, when he lost in the quarterfinals of the Kremlin Cup to Aslan Karatsev.

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca 37-years old Gilles Simon defeats Lucas Pouille 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-4 after 2h55 in Montpellier. 37-years old Gilles Simon defeats Lucas Pouille 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-4 after 2h55 in Montpellier.

The Frenchman has struggled for form over the past year, winning just five matches in 2021 and ending the year ranked outside the top 100. Now that he has secured his first victory of the year, Simon will be eager to carry forward this momentum further into the tournament.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Gilles Simon head-to-head

The two have faced off seven times previously, with Simon leading 5-2 in the head-to-head. Bautista Agut won their last encounter 6-4, 7-6 (5) at the 2020 Cologne Open.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Gilles Simon prediction

The Spaniard reached the finals in Montpellier last year.

Given how they've played recently and over the last year, Bautista Agut will enter this match as the favorite to win. While their rivalry has been dominated by Simon so far, this is a good opportunity for the Spaniard to secure a win.

Simon's first-round match also lasted for almost three hours, which gives his opponent another advantage. Fatigue could definitely be a factor in their match tomorrow. Bautista Agut is quick around the court and his counterpunching style could prove to be too much if Simon is a little exhausted.

While the Frenchman has handled his opponent's game quite well in the past, it could be a different story given his current form. Expect the World No. 19 to notch up an easy win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Roberto Bautista Agut to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra