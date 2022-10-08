Ostrava 2022: Elena Rybakina vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | AGEL Open

Match Details

Fixture: Elena Rybakina vs Barbora Krejcikova

Tournament: AGEL Open 2022

Date: October 8, 2022

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Vide

Elena Rybakina vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Two Major champions — Elena Rybakina and Barbora Krejcikova, will take on each other for a spot in the summit clash of the 2022 AGEL Open on Saturday.

Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champ, ousted another Czech player in the form of Petra Kvitova in her quarterfinal contest — prevailing in two tight sets. The Kazakh, who was two points away from exiting the tournament in the last-16, turned in a sublime serving performance to deny Kvitova a second straight semifinal here in Ostrava.

Having suffered a slight slump since lifting her maiden Grand Slam trophy at Wimbledon, Rybakina will now be eyeing a return to another tournament final.

Krejcikova is on an eight-mattch winning streak.

Krejcikova, meanwhile, comes into the contest on an eight-match winning streak — which includes a title run at the 2022 Talinn Open, where she ousted the likes of Anett Kontaveit, Belinda Bencic and Beatriz Haddad Maia en route.

The Czech, who has struggled with form ever since returning from injury earlier in the clay swing this year, finally seems to be beginning to play the sort of tennis that saw her soar to the 2022 French Open title.

Elena Rybakina vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Elena Rybakina and Barbora Krejcikova, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Elena Rybakina vs Barbora Krejcikova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Barbora Krejikova -105 +0.5 (-115) Over 22.5 (-110) Elena Rybakina -120 -0.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (-125)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Elena Rybakina vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Rybakina will be eyeing her first first finals appearance since Wimbledon.

Elena Rybakina's powerful serve has worked exceptionally well for her this week and she once again showed her prowess in the department by not getting broken even once against Kvitova.

The Kazakh, who usually likes to hit flat, pacey groundstrokes, also brought some loopy, topspin-heavy shots to her last match to the fore — which threw her opponent off-rhythm and helped her cross the finish line.

Against a versatile Krejcikova, though, the tactics are unlikely to work. When playing at her best, the Czech is a master at using her opponent's power against them with masterful redirection.

The Czech will also fancy her chances in longer rallies as she often manages to frustrate her opponents by mixing in slices and approach shots. The former French Open champion has grown in confidence with each passing match and if she can find a way to diffuse Rybakina's first serve, she could well be on her way to a second final in as many weeks.

Pick: Krejcikova to win in three sets

