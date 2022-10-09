Ostrava 2022 final: Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | AGEL Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova.

Tournament: AGEL Open 2022.

Date: October 9, 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $757,900.

Match timing: Approx 2:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm GMT, 8:30 am ET and 6 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 US Open.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will face off against 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the final of the 2022 AGEL Open on Sunday.

After a first-round bye, Swiatek moved past Ajla Tomljanovic and Caty McNally to set up a semifinal showdown against Ekaterina Alexandrova. The two were evenly matched on serve for most of the set. The Pole held a set point at 6-5 on her opponent's serve, but was unable to close the set. Nevertheless, she came out on top in the ensuing tie-break to clinch the opener.

Alexandrova responded by raising her level in the next set as she raced to a quick 5-0 lead. She faltered while serving out the set on her first try, but managed to capture the set on her second attempt. The Russian was the first to reach a break point in the third set, but failed to capitalize on it.

It proved to be costly for her, as Swiatek went on a three-game run to lead 5-3. Alexandrova then saved three match points to hold serve and make it 5-4. The World No. 1 then closed out the proceedings with ease to win 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4 and reach her eighth final of the season.

Barbora Krejcikova at the 2021 French Open.

Krejcikova defeated Shelby Rogers in the first round and made it to the last eight after receiving a walkover from Belinda Bencic. She won against Alycia Parks in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals, where reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina awaited her.

The two started off well, then traded three straight breaks of serve towards the end of the opening set. Rybakina ended up gaining the upper hand to lead 5-3 and then served out the set. Neither player managed to break serve in the second set, which then went into a tie-break that Krejcikova eventually won.

For a while, it looked like the deciding set would also head into a tie-break. However, the Czech player raised her level and claimed the last three games to win the match to win 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 and make it to her third singles final of the season.

Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

Swiatek leads Krejcikova 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 Italian Open in three sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek Barbora Krejcikova

Odds will be added once they're available.

Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 US Open.

Krejcikova won the Tallinn Open last week and is now one win away from securing consecutive titles. While Swiatek has made her way into yet another final, she has been tested along the way and wasn't her imposing self like before.

Krejcikova's forehand and backhand slice have worked like magic so far. The combo has proved to be deadly and with the Czech's overall consistency, it seems tough to break her game down. Swiatek was far from her best in the semifinals, but still found a way to win.

She is also on a 10-match winning streak in the title rounds. Once Swiatek makes it to the final, it's quite difficult to get the better of her. Krejcikova is also in good form so it should be a competitive match, but the World No. 1 should be able to emerge victorious in the end.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes