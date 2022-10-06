Ostrava 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Elena Rybakina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds & pick | AGEL Open

Match Details

Fixture: Petra Kvitova vs Elena Rybakina

Tournament: AGEL Open 2022

Date: October 7, 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $757,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Vide

Petra Kvitova vs Elena Rybakina preview

Two former Wimbledon champions — Petra Kvitova and Elena Rybakina will lock horns in an exciting quarterfinal contest at the 2022 AGEL Open on Friday.

Kvitova, a semifinalist from last year, has played a strong two matches at her home event. Having fended off the in-form Bernarda Pera in her opener, she edged out second seed Paula Badosa in a high-quality last-16 encounter. The southpaw hit 42 winners, soaring to a 7-6(4), 6-4 win over the Spaniard.

In the form of Rybakina though, Kvitova faces yet another tough test in pursuit of a second consecutive semifinal at her home tournament.

Rybakina at the 2021 Ostrava Open.

Rybakina, meanwhile, has already matched her performance from last year by reaching the quarterfinals. The reigning Wimbledon champion needed to dig deep into the reserves as she was two points from going out against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, managing to survive some aggressive clutch serving and returns.

The win marks only the second occasion since Wimbledon that the Kazakh has posted back-to-back victories on the Tour and would have given her some much-needed confidence heading into the big contest against Kvitova.

Petra Kvitova vs Elena Rybakina head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Petra Kvitova and Elena Rybakina, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Petra Kvitova vs Elena Rybakina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Petra Kvitova -105 +0.5 (-115) Over 22.5 (-135) Elena Rybakina -120 -0.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Petra Kvitova vs Elena Rybakina prediction

Kvitova notched up a third top-5 for the season by defeating Badosa in her last match.

With both Petra Kvitova and Elena Rybakina possessing similarly power-packed games, fans can expect a classic baseline tussle heading into the contest.

Rybakina has gone through a slight slip since lifting the Wimbledon crown, but her overall game has held up well despite her getting edged out in some of her recent contests. The Kazakh's first serve continues to impress as she has consistently won over 70% points behind the first delivery.

Against an aggressive returner in the form of Kvitova, Rybakina will once again need to post solid numbers in that department.

Kvitova's game, meanwhile, has come alive at her home venue. The Czech has looked extremely comfortable on the court despite relatively slower conditions and while she has faltered in some early moments during the last two matches, her fighting spirit has shone through.

If she can continue to swing freely and keep her focus on some of the key moments, Kvitova should be able to come on top in the tussle involving these two big-hitting names.

Pick: Kvitova to win in two tight sets

