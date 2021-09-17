Pablo Andujar says he values Roland Garros win over Dominic Thiem more than Geneva triumph against Roger Federer

World No. 94 Pablo Andujar picked up two significant top-10 wins during the claycourt season this year, defeating Dominic Thiem and Roger Federer. The Spaniard beat Federer in the second round in Geneva and then took down Thiem in the first round at Roland Garros.

Andujar's win against Thiem was particularly surprising considering the Austrian's prowess on clay and his record at the French Open. Thiem reached back-to-back semifinals at Roland Garros in 2016 and 2017, before going one step further in 2018 and 2019. He reached the quarter-final stage last year, bowing out to Diego Schwartzman.

However, his preparation this year was far from ideal and he entered Roland Garros in poor mental and physical shape, something Andujar was quick to take advantage of. The Spaniard overturned a two-set deficit to claim a memorable 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win.

During a recent interview with Puntodebreak, Andujar revealed that he cherished his victory over Thiem more than his win over Federer in Geneva since he had to fight back from the brink against the Austrian.

"They are two victories (that are) a little different," Andujar told Punto de Break. "I place tremendous value on both of them. It is true that Thiem's, being two sets to zero down against someone like him at Roland Garros, I give it a lot of value. Perhaps I place more value on the win over Thiem."

Federer, on the other hand, had played just two competitive matches in over a year prior to facing Andujar in Geneva. The Spaniard took advantage of the Swiss' rustiness to prevail 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Andujar claimed that against Federer, he had to overcome a mental barrier given the fact that he has idolized the 40-year-old Swiss from a young age.

"I have Federer mythologized, idolized," Andujar revealed. "I wasn't about having posters when I was little, but if I had to have someone, it would be Federer. It was more about overcoming a mental barrier. The victories are different."

Dominic Thiem and Roger Federer to return to the tour in 2022

Dominic Thiem and Roger Federer will both look to put their disappointing 2021 campaigns behind them and bounce back strongly next year.

Thiem struggled to find motivation at the start of the season following his maiden Grand Slam win at the US Open last year. He also sustained a string of injuries that prevented him from gaining any momentum.

After sustaining a wrist injury in Mallorca, the Austrian was forced to call time on his 2021 season. He is expected to return to action early next year.

Dominic Thiem will be looking to bounce back next year

Roger Federer, on the other hand, came into 2021 on the back of multiple knee operations. After missing over a year of competitive tennis action, the Swiss returned to the tour in Doha but was beaten by Nikoloz Basilashvili in his second match. He was then defeated in the second round in Geneva by Andujar.

The Swiss found some form at Roland Garros, where reached the fourth round before withdrawing from the event to preserve his body for Wimbledon. Despite a few hiccups at the All England Club, Federer made it to the quarterfinals, where he was defeated by Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets.

Federer then announced he would take the rest of the year off as he needed yet another knee surgery, but expressed hope of returning to action in 2022.

All eyes will thus be on Thiem and Federer next year to see whether they can bounce back.

