Palermo Ladies Open 2023 final: Qinwen Zheng vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Qinwen Zheng vs Jasmine Paolini

Date: July 24, 2023

Tournament: Palermo Ladies Open

Round: Final

Venue: Country Time Club in Palermo, Italy

Category: WTA250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Qinwen Zheng vs Jasmine Paolini preview

Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Four

Second seed Qinwen Zheng will take on Jasmine Paolini in the Palermo Ladies Open final.

The Chinese player had a modest start to the season, chalking up 21 wins from 34 matches and a semifinal appearance at the Abu Dabi Open. She also reached the quarterfinals in Rome.

Zheng entered Palermo on the back of a disappointing first-round exit at Wimbledon. However, she instantly made amends at the claycourt event by defeating the likes of Diane Perry, Emma Navarro, and Mayar Sheriff en route to the final. The 20-year-old outclassed the Egyptian Sheriff in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

2021 US Open - Day 3

On the other hand, Jasmine Paolini has made a decent start to the season, amassing 23 wins from 41 matches and a title-winning run at the Firenze Ladies Open. She also reached the quarterfinal at the Lyon Open.

The Italian also entered Palermo on the back of a first-round exit at Wimbledon. She began her campaign with a hard fought win over Arantxa Rus and then outfoxed the likes of Daria Kasatkina and Sara Sorribes Tormo en route to the final. Paolini defeated the Spaniard Sorribes Tormo in straight sets 7-6(6), 6-0.

Qinwen Zheng vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

The head-to-head between Zheng and Paolini is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Qinwen Zheng vs Jasmine Paolini odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Qinwen Zheng Jasmine Paolini

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Qinwen Zheng vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

BNP Paribas Open - Day 4

Both players have displayed tremendous form throughout the tournament. As they gear up for their first-ever encounter on the main tour, their distinct skill sets and strategies are expected to come into play, making for an enthralling match.

Qinwen Zheng, the second seed, has exhibited remarkable resilience on clay courts, defying all odds to reach the final. With her aggressive baseline play and powerful groundstrokes, the 20-year-old Chinese sensation has proven to be a force to be reckoned with.

Her ability to dictate play and hit winners from all angles makes her a formidable opponent. Additionally, her determination to bounce back from an early Wimbledon exit demonstrates her mental fortitude and hunger for success.

On the other hand, Jasmine Paolini has shown her mettle in the face of fierce competition. With a crafty mix of spins and impeccable court coverage, the Italian has outfoxed her opponents throughout the tournament. Her strong defensive skills and an impressive variety of shots make her a tricky opponent to crack.

Moreover, Paolini's experience in winning titles and reaching the quarterfinals at Lyon Open underlines her readiness for big occasions.

In this thrilling contest, Zheng's relentless aggression and precision in shot-making will give her a slight edge over Paolini. Her ability to take control of rallies and unleash powerful winners could prove decisive. However, Paolini's tactical acumen and tenacity cannot be underestimated, and she is more than capable of springing a surprise.

While the contest is expected to be fiercely contested, Zheng has a decent chance of emerging as the victor and etching her name in Palermo Ladies Open history.

Pick: Qinwen Zheng to win in three sets