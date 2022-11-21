Pam Shriver gets emotional after watching a movie, thanks Chris Evert for her suggestion

Former American player and 22-time Grand Slam doubles champion Pam Shriver recently tweeted to let her followers know about a movie that made her cry the most.

She was talking about the American documentary Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down, which was released on July 15 this year. It shows the recovery and fight of the former Congresswoman after an assassination attempt in 2011 paralyzed her partially.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of a supermarket in Arizona when a bullet critically injured Giffords’ brain, causing her speech and language impairment called aphasia. In recent years, she has become a leading advocate for gun violence prevention and also spreads awareness about aphasia.

Shriver stated that she didn't cry as much in any other movie ever as she did while watching this one. She added that it was former World No. 1 Chris Evert who gave her the idea.

"#GabbyMovie can’t think of a movie I have cried during so many different scenes as this movie. Both happy and sad cries. @ChrissieEvert, thanks for tipping me off," Shriver tweeted.

Not long before Shriver's tweet, 18-time Grand Slam champion Evert took to social media to remind everyone about the movie's premiere on CNN.

"#GabbyMovie now on @CNN, looking forward to it," Evert posted.

"I had some of the worst post match losing press conferences of all time" - Pam Shriver on Stefanos Tsitsipas' recent dig at Andrey Rublev

Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) and Andrey Rublev

When Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev stepped foot on the court in their third and final round-robin match on Friday, they faced a must-win situation to qualify for the last four of the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals. The Russian star fought back from a set down to defeat the 2019 winner 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 and reach the semifinals for the first time in three attempts.

However, 24-year-old Tsitsipas said something that didn't go down well with the tennis world. In a press conference after the match, he stated that he felt like the better player and that Rublev won using his "few tools."

Responding to his remarks, Pam Shriver said that she gave some of the worst press conferences of her career whenever she lost. But she was thankful that there was no social media back then to repeat everything again and again.

"I had some of the WORST post match losing press conferences of all time and very happy social media was not around to repeat again and again," Pam Shriver's tweet read.

