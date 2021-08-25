Pam Shriver says Serena Williams' silence ahead of US Open is "disconcerting", McEnroe claims Williams shouldn't worry about winning 24th Slam

With less than a week to go until the US Open kicks off, there are doubts surrounding the participation of six-time champion Serena Williams.

Williams last played a complete match at Roland Garros, where she bowed out in the fourth round. Weeks later at Wimbledon, she was forced to retire from her first-round encounter after sustaining a leg injury. Williams hasn't played a match since and even withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics.

Ahead of the last Major of the season, ESPN analysts Pam Shriver and John McEnroe spoke at length about Williams' prospects and what her absence from the US Open would mean for her career.

Shriver expressed concern over Williams' health, saying the 23-time Major champion might no longer have what it takes to win seven matches on the trot. Shriver highlighted that the silence from the Williams camp in the weeks leading up to the US Open might be an indication that she hasn't fully recovered from her injury as yet.

"Unfortunately time is really running out," Shriver told ESPN. "I just don’t have enough evidence that she’s going to be able to stay healthy in order to do what needs to be done, to win seven matches and be the last one standing, like she did for 23 times of her historic career."

"Where is Serena Williams? Where are posts of her practicing and training? Where is (coach) Patrick Mouratoglou’s posts?" questioned Shriver. "I can remember leading into Majors in recent years, there were some tells on social media from her team. I find the silence a little bit disconcerting following what happened at Wimbledon. It’s been quiet, really quiet."

Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2021

Serena Williams has made it to four Major finals since returning from maternity leave. But she has been unable to get her hands on a 24th Major title, which would draw her level with Margaret Court's all-time record.

John McEnroe, for his part, believes Williams has been unable to play at the level she is capable of ever since her return to the tour. McEnroe went on to declare that the 23-time Major champion is the greatest female player of all-time even if she does not win another Grand Slam.

"Even though she’s had four [Major finals after childbirth], she wasn’t able to play to the level that she normally plays at. Why that was, that’s difficult to say," said McEnroe.

"Hopefully she goes out on her terms," McEnroe added. "Either way she’s the greatest female player in my book that has ever played, one of the greatest athletes, period, that’s ever played. I don’t think she’s got to worry about whether she wins another one. I’m sure that she would love to be able to do that, if possible."

"She’s second favorite to Barty"- Pam Shriver on Naomi Osaka's chances at the US Open

Naomi Osaka at the Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka is the defending champion at the US Open, but she comes into the tournament this year without many matches under her belt. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, on the other hand, recently triumphed in Cincinnati, and is the bookmakers' favorite to win the title in New York.

Pam Shriver believes the lack of competitive matches could affect Osaka's campaign at Flushing Meadows.

"Osaka, like many players, seems to feel more comfortable with the more matches you play. She played so well last year under great pressure on and off the court, even with no fans," claimed Shriver.

"She’s second favorite to Barty. I agree with that. I think there’s certainly a lot of question marks based on the last few months with not quite enough matches to feel confident," Shriver added.

John McEnroe believes there will be a lot more attention on Osaka due to her stance on mental health concerns, and questioned whether she would be able to deal with the pressure.

"My concern is that even though I think she showed a lot of courage in a lot of ways to bring to the forefront mental health, my feeling is unfortunately that’s only going to exacerbate and make worse the attention that’s going to be put on her," said McEnroe.

"They’re going to look at her even more carefully, whether it’s the press, fans, everyone around the sport. That’s going to make it, I think, more difficult, not easier. That’s the part that I’m worried about," McEnroe added.

