Paolo Bertolucci believes Jannik Sinner has all the qualities to emulate Novak Djokovic, says the Italian thrives in the spotlight

Former Davis Cup champion Paolo Bertolucci believes Jannik Sinner has all the qualities necessary to emulate Novak Djokovic. But the Italian added that Sinner still has a long way to go in order to match the World No. 1.

Sinner has displayed tremendous consistency in recent weeks, winning 12 of his last 13 matches and securing two titles (Sofia Open and European Open).

The 20-year-old has been touted for greatness ever since his breakthrough, given the immense talent, maturity, and consistency he has displayed despite his tender age.

When asked by Adnkronos if Sinner was on his way to becoming as successful as Novak Djokovic, Paolo Bertolucci pointed out that the Serb is still the best in the business, and currently far superior to the young Italian.

Italy's former Davis Cup captain, however, added that his compatriot has the tools to follow in Djokovic's footsteps and forge an immensely successful career for himself.

"Maybe, but let's take it easy: Nole is the best," Paolo Bertolucci said. "But he (Sinner) has the basics and Jannik is predestined: he insists on hardwork, he likes it, he does it seriously, he never takes a step back, he is a sponge and wants to reach as high as possible."

The 70-year-old further highlighted how Sinner displays maturity way beyond his years and refuses to let his emotions get the better of him. According to Bertolucci, Sinner is a player who grows even in defeat, which is why he reckons the youngster has a great future.

"(Jannik Sinner is) serious, poised, he looks good on the court and in the spotlight, he doesn't get excited or beat down," Bertolucci added. "He takes defeat in the right direction and learns from it without grumbling. So now let's sit comfortably and wait, it will give us great satisfaction."

Corrado Barazzutti believes Jannik Sinner can emulate Novak Djokovic by becoming World No. 1

Novak Djokovic in action against Jannik Sinner at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Former World No. 7 and two-time Slam semifinalist Corrado Barazzutti also gave his thoughts on Jannik Sinner during the conversation with Adnkronos. The Italian believes Sinner is well on his way to becoming No. 1 in the world, much like Novak Djokovic.

"I have said it many times, Jannik Sinner is destined and confirms even today that he is, after Antwerp - a candidate to become also No. 1 in the world," said Barazzutti.

Barazzutti pointed out that Sinner is close to qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin, and also expressed his desire to see the 20-year-old represent his nation at the Davis Cup.

"Sinner is racing to reach the top of the ranking, and at the moment to qualify for the Masters in Turin," the Italian added. "I hope that he will also play in Davis Cup, with Berrettini and the others; he could win the Cup."

Edited by Arvind Sriram