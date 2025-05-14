Paris 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Petra Martic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Trophée Clarins

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Amanda Anisimova vs Petra Martic

Date: May 15, 2025

Tournament: Trophée Clarins

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Lagardère Paris Racing Club, Paris, France

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 125

Prize Money: $115,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus

Amanda Anisimova vs Petra Martic preview

Amanda Anisimova at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Amanda Anisimova will take on Petra Martic in the second round of the Trophée Clarins 2025.

Ad

Trending

Anisimova started her clay swing on a promising note by reaching the semifinals of the Charleston Open, though an injury forced her to abandon that match halfway. She failed to impress with her performances at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, exiting the two WTA 1000 tournaments without winning a match.

Anisimova was sent packing by Peyton Stearns in Madrid, while Veronika Kudermetova ousted her in Rome. Her recent results prompted her to drop down to the WTA 125 level. She was up against Yuliia Starodubtseva in the first round here and comfortably beat her 6-1, 6-2.

Ad

Martic's first tournaments on clay this year were the back-to-back WTA 125 tournaments in Antalya in March. She failed to cross the opening hurdle on both occasions. Competing for the first time since then, she took on Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah in the first round of the Trophée Clarins.

The two split the first two sets to force a decider. The third set started with five consecutive breaks of serve. Martic got the upper hand to go 3-2 up and remained in front until the end of the match to score a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 win.

Ad

Amanda Anisimova vs Petra Martic head-to-head

Anisimova leads Martic 2-1 in the head-to-head. The American won their previous encounter at the Madrid Open 2022 in three sets.

Amanda Anisimova vs Petra Martic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova

-900 +1.5 (-5000) Over 19.5 (-110) Petra Martic +525 -1.5 (+775) Under 19.5 (-135)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Amanda Anisimova vs Petra Martic prediction

Petra Martic at the Linz Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both were in dire need of a win and managed to achieve that objective in Paris. Anisimova made light work of Starodubtseva to end her three-match losing streak, while Martic needed three sets to end her five-match losing skid.

Ad

Anisimova has a narrow lead in her rivalry against Martic, though they're tied 1-1 on clay. Both of their matches on clay went the distance. The American won her first WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open earlier this year. However, she's yet to replicate that form elsewhere, especially on the red dirt.

Martic was ranked in the top 20 back in the day, though now she's currently languishing outside of the top 100. She has a 10-8 record across all levels this year. She has also lost her last eight matches against top 20 opposition. The last time she beat a top 20 player was in June 2023.

Ad

Anisimova isn't the first high-profile player to drop down to the WTA 125 level. Naomi Osaka did the same a couple of weeks ago and walked away as the champion as well. The American will be keen to follow in her footsteps. Martic has given her some grief in the past, though based on their results this year, the 23-year-old will be favored to come out on top this time.

Pick: Amanda Anisimova to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More