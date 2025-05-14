Paris 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Petra Martic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Trophée Clarins

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Amanda Anisimova vs Petra Martic
Date: May 15, 2025
Tournament: Trophée Clarins
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Lagardère Paris Racing Club, Paris, France
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 125
Prize Money: $115,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus
Amanda Anisimova vs Petra Martic preview
Top seed Amanda Anisimova will take on Petra Martic in the second round of the Trophée Clarins 2025.
Anisimova started her clay swing on a promising note by reaching the semifinals of the Charleston Open, though an injury forced her to abandon that match halfway. She failed to impress with her performances at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, exiting the two WTA 1000 tournaments without winning a match.
Anisimova was sent packing by Peyton Stearns in Madrid, while Veronika Kudermetova ousted her in Rome. Her recent results prompted her to drop down to the WTA 125 level. She was up against Yuliia Starodubtseva in the first round here and comfortably beat her 6-1, 6-2.
Martic's first tournaments on clay this year were the back-to-back WTA 125 tournaments in Antalya in March. She failed to cross the opening hurdle on both occasions. Competing for the first time since then, she took on Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah in the first round of the Trophée Clarins.
The two split the first two sets to force a decider. The third set started with five consecutive breaks of serve. Martic got the upper hand to go 3-2 up and remained in front until the end of the match to score a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 win.
Amanda Anisimova vs Petra Martic head-to-head
Anisimova leads Martic 2-1 in the head-to-head. The American won their previous encounter at the Madrid Open 2022 in three sets.
Amanda Anisimova vs Petra Martic odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Amanda Anisimova vs Petra Martic prediction
Both were in dire need of a win and managed to achieve that objective in Paris. Anisimova made light work of Starodubtseva to end her three-match losing streak, while Martic needed three sets to end her five-match losing skid.
Anisimova has a narrow lead in her rivalry against Martic, though they're tied 1-1 on clay. Both of their matches on clay went the distance. The American won her first WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open earlier this year. However, she's yet to replicate that form elsewhere, especially on the red dirt.
Martic was ranked in the top 20 back in the day, though now she's currently languishing outside of the top 100. She has a 10-8 record across all levels this year. She has also lost her last eight matches against top 20 opposition. The last time she beat a top 20 player was in June 2023.
Anisimova isn't the first high-profile player to drop down to the WTA 125 level. Naomi Osaka did the same a couple of weeks ago and walked away as the champion as well. The American will be keen to follow in her footsteps. Martic has given her some grief in the past, though based on their results this year, the 23-year-old will be favored to come out on top this time.
Pick: Amanda Anisimova to win in straight sets.