Paris Masters 2018 Final: Schedule for November 4, where to watch and more

Every faceoff and each result has boiled the Paris Masters down to 2 players and one final clash. Yesterday, the semifinals didn't fail to entertain by any means, probably exceeding expectations.

Dominic Thiem, like we mentioned before the match, was tired for most parts of the contest. Khachanov, coming off an easy victory against Zverev, got off to a steady start. He held serve comfortably for large parts of the first set while pressurizing the Austrian's service. The Russian, serving for the set, had to save a couple of break points before taking it in his second set point.

It looked like another comeback was possible for Thiem when he broke back in the second game of Set 2 after losing serve just before. But Khachanov steamrolled him, winning 5 games on the trot to go into his maiden Masters final.

The Federer-Djokovic semi-final has to be one of their most epic matches outside Grand Slams. There was very little to separate them at the start with both players putting pressure on each other's service. Novak Djokovic had 4 break points in game 8 but Roger Federer saved each one. The set went to the tiebreaker where the Swiss led 4-2. But the Serb won 6 out of the next 8 points, saving a set point on the way, to get himself on the board.

The second set got off to a similar start, but as it progressed the players held serve more comfortably. Federer took the break in Game 11 and won the set 7-5. In the decider, Djokovic had 2 break points to go 5-4 up but didn't convert. In yet another tiebreak he eased to 7-3 to beat the Swiss maestro for the 2nd time in 3 months, one of his very few wins without breaking serve.

Novak Djokovic is irrefutably the favourite to take home the trophy today. He beat Karen Khachanov in their only meeting so far. But the Russian will be confident on the back of 2 dominating wins over top 10 players. Even though the Serb's stamina is up there, such a demanding semifinal might have a role to play today, especially against Khachanov, who has been relentless in the past week.

Start at 3:00pm local time/7:30pm IST

Karen Khachonov v (2) Novak Djokovic

Broadcast: Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD

Live stream: Sony Liv