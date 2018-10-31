Paris Masters 2018: Schedule for October 31, top matches, where to watch and more

Rafael Nadal will try to defend his No.1 Ranking

The Round of 64 stage of the Paris Masters came to a close yesterday. The day witnessed 2 clinical come-from-behind victories. Mikhail Kukushkin overcame the Pierre-Hugues Herbert challenge, winning the last set from a break down. Milos Raonic also inched past Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a match which featured 3 tiebreakers.

With four 2nd round matches also played yesterday, 10 of the remaining 12 games will be played today. Rafael Nadal is undoubtedly the headline act on Day 3, as he comes back from injury again.

He'll begin his defense of the No.1 ranking against his compatriot, Fernando Verdasco. Nadal has a highly favorable record against the Madrilenian, winning 16 of their 19 encounters. He's expected to log a fairly comfortable victory even when considering his opponent's form.

There is plenty more action on this day as well with some great contests to look forward to. To start it off with some local flavor Adrian Mannarino will square off with Kei Nishikori. These players haven't faced each other yet in their careers and that adds to the interest.

The Japanese player is the overwhelming favourite for this one. Simultaneously a red-hot Mikhail Kukushkin will attempt to nullify the huge service of John Isner on Court 1. The American might be the better player but the Kazakhstani's form and style of play could play a big part in the match.

Another French player, Richard Gasquet will also be in action against the hard-hitting 16th seed, Jack Sock. It will be a contest between power and finesse, an interesting matchup.

In the last match of the day on Court 1, the Croatian young gun Borna Coric clashes with Japan Open winner Daniil Medvedev.

The 4th seed Alexander Zverev will also be in action on Day 3. Roger Federer (3rd Seed) and Dominic Thiem (6th Seed) will play the last 2 matches tonight.

List of top matches of the day:

Court Central

Starts at 11am local time/3.30pm IST

Adrian Mannarino v (10) Kei Nishikori

Followed by

Alexander Zverev v Frances Tiafoe

Followed by

Richard Gasquet v (16) Jack Sock

Followed by

(1) Rafael Nadal v Fernando Verdasco

Not before 7.30pm local time/00:00 hours (1 November) IST

Milos Raonic v (3) Roger Federer

Not before 8.30pm local time/1am (1 November) IST

Gilles Simon v (6) Dominic Theim

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the Paris Masters:

Tournament name: Rolex Paris Masters

Location: Paris, France

Category: Masters 1000

Date: Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Round: Second

Broadcast: Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD

Livestream: Sony Liv