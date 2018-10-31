Paris Masters 2018: Schedule for October 31, top matches, where to watch and more
The Round of 64 stage of the Paris Masters came to a close yesterday. The day witnessed 2 clinical come-from-behind victories. Mikhail Kukushkin overcame the Pierre-Hugues Herbert challenge, winning the last set from a break down. Milos Raonic also inched past Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a match which featured 3 tiebreakers.
With four 2nd round matches also played yesterday, 10 of the remaining 12 games will be played today. Rafael Nadal is undoubtedly the headline act on Day 3, as he comes back from injury again.
He'll begin his defense of the No.1 ranking against his compatriot, Fernando Verdasco. Nadal has a highly favorable record against the Madrilenian, winning 16 of their 19 encounters. He's expected to log a fairly comfortable victory even when considering his opponent's form.
There is plenty more action on this day as well with some great contests to look forward to. To start it off with some local flavor Adrian Mannarino will square off with Kei Nishikori. These players haven't faced each other yet in their careers and that adds to the interest.
The Japanese player is the overwhelming favourite for this one. Simultaneously a red-hot Mikhail Kukushkin will attempt to nullify the huge service of John Isner on Court 1. The American might be the better player but the Kazakhstani's form and style of play could play a big part in the match.
Another French player, Richard Gasquet will also be in action against the hard-hitting 16th seed, Jack Sock. It will be a contest between power and finesse, an interesting matchup.
In the last match of the day on Court 1, the Croatian young gun Borna Coric clashes with Japan Open winner Daniil Medvedev.
The 4th seed Alexander Zverev will also be in action on Day 3. Roger Federer (3rd Seed) and Dominic Thiem (6th Seed) will play the last 2 matches tonight.
List of top matches of the day:
Court Central
Starts at 11am local time/3.30pm IST
Adrian Mannarino v (10) Kei Nishikori
Followed by
Alexander Zverev v Frances Tiafoe
Followed by
Richard Gasquet v (16) Jack Sock
Followed by
(1) Rafael Nadal v Fernando Verdasco
Not before 7.30pm local time/00:00 hours (1 November) IST
Milos Raonic v (3) Roger Federer
Not before 8.30pm local time/1am (1 November) IST
Gilles Simon v (6) Dominic Theim
Here is all you need to know about how to follow the Paris Masters:
Tournament name: Rolex Paris Masters
Location: Paris, France
Category: Masters 1000
Date: Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Round: Second
Broadcast: Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD
Livestream: Sony Liv