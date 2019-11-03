Paris Masters 2019, Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov Final: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Novak Djokovic

While all tennis fans were prepping for a blockbuster Paris Masters final showdown between the top players in the world, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, nobody foresaw what was coming.

Nadal unfortunately suffered an abdominal injury during his warm-up ahead of his semi-final clash with Denis Shapovalov which forced him to give a walkover and pave the way for the young Canadian's entry into his first final at the ATP Masters 1000 level.

Nadal's hopes of finishing as the Year-End World No. 1 have taken a serious hit but his withdrawal has bolstered Djokovic's chances. Never one to miss out on an opportunity, the Serb, who is set to relinquish his top spot to the Spaniard tomorrow, will give his all to conquer the Paris Masters for a staggering fifth time and remain in the hunt.

The only obstacle in front of him is the 20-year-old Canadian, Shapovalov, who is still a novice when it comes to Masters 1000 tournaments. However, one must not forget that the southpaw entered the final Masters event of the year riding` a wave of confidence.

Long been touted as one of the NextGen players to watch out for, Shapovalov finally proved his credentials at the Stockholm Open last month, winning his maiden ATP title. The fact that his first triumph came in an indoor event has added more belief to the Israel-born Canadian and he has simply carried that sterling form into the French capital this week.

With wins over Fabio Fognini, Alexander Zverev and Gael Monfils, he has showcased his full repertoire of shots and hunger to quickly climb up to the top echelons of the sport. His 6-2, 6-2 demolition of Monfils was, in particular, something to take note of.

However, Djokovic will present him with his sternest test yet as the Serb boasts a flawless 3-0 head-to-head advantage over the Canadian.

On paper and by sheer dint of experience, the Serb would be the overwhelming favourite in this clash. But Shapovalov has a lot more maturity and conviction since their last clash in Shanghai and would hope to take a leaf out of Karen Khachanov's book to become the second NextGen player to stop the World No. 1 in the Bercy final.

Here are all the details you need to know about Paris Masters 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Rolex Paris Masters

Date: 28 October - 3 November 2019

Category: ATP World Tour Masters 1000

Location: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov on Court Central at 7:30 pm IST on 3rd November 2019

Where to watch Paris Masters 2019 in India?

The Paris Masters 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Paris Masters 2019

Paris Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showcasing the matches.