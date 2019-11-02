Paris Masters 2019, Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov semi-final: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Novak Djokovic started his quest for a fifth title at the Paris Masters with some serious doubts over his fitness, but quelled them with a fabulous performance against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals on Friday. At the expense of just three games, the Serb romped into the last-four at the French capital.

It was the World No. 1's best display all week, after having been stretched to a tie-break in each of his first couple of matches. With five aces and 79% first-serve points won, the 16-time Grand Slam champion got into the groove right when it mattered the most. He broke the Tsitsipas serve four times from the nine chances he manufactured, which clearly indicates how dangerous the Serb could be for his next opponent, Grigor Dimitrov.

The two have crossed swords 13 times and nine of those meetings have unsurprisingly gone the 32-year-old's way. The only loss that Djokovic suffered at the hands of the World No. 27 Bulgarian was way back in 2013 on the claycourts of Madrid.

Since then Djokovic has defeated Dimitrov six times, although the 2019 US Open semi-finalist did manage to snatch a total of three sets. However, ever since his inspired run at New York, which also included an upset of Roger Federer, Dimitrov hasn't been able to match those standards. In four tournaments, he has succeeded in winning just two matches and this is his first semi-final since Flushing Meadows in early September.

Dimitrov has dropped just one set in four matches this week, but it would still take a herculean effort for him to take down Djokovic, who looks eager to triumph in Paris again and remain in the hunt for the Year-End World No. 1 ranking.

Paris Masters 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Rolex Paris Masters

Date: 28 October - 3 November 2019

Category: ATP World Tour Masters 1000

Location: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov on Court Central at 6:30 pm IST on 2nd November 2019

Where to watch Paris Masters 2019 in India?

The Paris Masters 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Paris Masters 2019

Paris Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showcasing the matches.