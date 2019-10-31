Paris Masters 2019, Novak Djokovic vs Kyle Edmund Third Round: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Sohinee Basu

Novak Djokovic

Four-time champion and top seed Novak Djokovic faces British hope Kyle Edmund in the Round of 16 encounter at the Paris Masters today after overcoming a slow start to beat World No. 97 Corentin Moutet.

Kyle Edmund is currently riding on a resurgent streak after having defeated Ricardas Berankis and 14th seed Diego Schwartzman in the opening two rounds of the Paris Masters. Edmund, who was once the World Number 14, has slid down the rankings to 75 currently, owing to his inconsistent performances. Having set up a date with World Number 1 Novak Djokovic, Edmund has an incredibly tough job on his hands.

In their past 5 meetings, Djokovic has had the last laugh on 4 occasions while Edmund had emerged victorious at the Madrid Masters in 2018. With just a few weeks to go for the ATP World Tour Finals, Djokovic will be in the mood to make no further mistake as the race for the year-ending World Number 1 ranking has intensified with Rafael Nadal being strongly in the pole position.

While Novak Djokovic is vying for a fifth title at the Paris Masters, it will be difficult for Kyle Edmund to hold the Serb back. The British player is thankfully playing well again but the recent success might be short-lived, given how Djokovic amps up his game as he goes deeper into a tournament.

Here are all the details you need to know about Paris Masters 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Paris Masters

Date: 28 October - 3 November 2019

Category: ATP World Tour Masters 1000

Location: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (1) Novak Djokovic v Kyle Edmund at Centre Court around approx. 7:30 P.M IST on 31st October 2019

Where to watch Paris Masters 2019 in India?

The Paris Masters 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Paris Masters 2019

Paris Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showcasing the matches.