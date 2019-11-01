Paris Masters 2019, Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Quarter-Final: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Novak Djokovic

There is a lot at stake for World Number 1 Novak Djokovic as he makes it to yet another quarter-final at the Paris Masters. In his quest for a fifth title on the Parisian hardcourts, Djokovic stands a threat of losing his claim for the year-ending World Number 1 with this match. With Rafael Nadal breathing on his neck on the ATP rankings list, it's time for Djokovic to produce his best against Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas.

After getting through a tight first set against British hope Kyle Edmund, the Serb really owned the match and defeated Edmund in a convincing 7-6(7), 6-1. Having recently won a tournament in Japan, Djokovic is more than ready to give it his all at the upcoming ATP Tour Finals in London. However, his quarter-final opponent might present a difficult job for him as Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently enjoying a 2-1 lead over the 32-year-old Serb.

On the other hand, the 21-year-old Tsitsipas has nothing to lose coming into the match. He has had a brilliant year so far, which has given him an opportunity to play the first ATP Finals of his career. The memory of handing Novak Djokovic a defeat in the quarter-final stages of the Shanghai Masters is still burning fresh in the mind of the Greek tennis star.

Tsitsipas has already made it to at least the semi-finals in three Masters tournament this year (Madrid, Rome and Shanghai). If we are to judge by his latest performances, we can easily be assured that Djokovic won't have a cakewalk in the quarters. However, the four-time champion looks hungry for more and might as well level the head-to-head record today and inch closer to bagging a fifth title.

Here are all the details you need to know about Paris Masters 2019:

Tournament name: 2019 Paris Masters

Date: 28 October - 3 November 2019

Category: ATP World Tour Masters 1000

Location: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (1) Novak Djokovic v (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas on Centre Court around approx. 8:00 P.M IST on 1st November 2019

Where to watch Paris Masters 2019 in India?

The Paris Masters 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Paris Masters 2019

Paris Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showcasing the matches.