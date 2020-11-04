Paris Masters 2020: Alexander Zverev vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: 4 November 2020

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Match timing: Approx. 5 pm local time, 9.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

Alexander Zverev vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev will look to continue his unbeaten streak indoors when he takes on World No. 42 Miomir Kecmanovic in the Paris Masters second round.

The German ace has arrived at the French capital on the back of a sizzling run at home, where he triumphed in both the Cologne tournaments. In fact, Zverev has been in good form ever since the tour resumed; he has reached the final in three out of five events, winning two.

Having opted not to play at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, the US Open runner-up should be fresh and motivated to make a deep run this week.

Miomir Kecmanovic

Miomir Kecmanovic meanwhile made a statement by winning the Kitzbuhel tournament on clay, where he beat Kei Nishikori and Jordan Thompson among others. However, the 21-year-old Serb seems to have lost his way since then.

Kecmanovic has won a grand total of two matches in his five subsequent tournaments, with both of them coming on indoor hardcourts. At the Paris Masters the youngster finally seems back on track, putting in a strong performance in the first round.

Winning 81% of his first-serve points, the Serb has raced into the second round with a clinical 6-4, 6-2 win over Astana Open champion John Millman.

Alexander Zverev vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Miomir Kecmanovic beat Alexander Zverev in their sole previous meeting, so the head-to-head record is 1-0 in the favor of the Serb.

The match took place at the Cincinnati Masters in 2019, where Kecmanovic ground out a thrilling 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-4 win.

Alexander Zverev vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Even though Miomir Kecmanovic does have the lead in their head-to-head record, Alexander Zverev will go into this clash as the favorite by sheer dint of his current form.

The World No. 7 posted wins over the likes of Jannik Sinner, Diego Schwartzman and Felix Auger-Aliassime during his Cologne runs, which should stand him in good stead for his Paris campaign. But the one thing that could throw the 23-year-old off is the recent off-court controversy, involving domestic violence allegations from his ex-girlfriend.

It remains to be seen whether Zverev is able to put aside his personal troubles and get down to business once again. If he does manage to find his focus, he should be able to get past Kecmanovic.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in three sets.