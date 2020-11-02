Paris Masters 2020: Matteo Berrettini vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match details

Fixture: Matteo Berrettini vs Marcos Giron

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Round of 32 (Second round)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Live telecast: USA - ESPN/Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six/Sony Liv

Advertisement

Matteo Berrettini vs Marcos Giron preview

Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini will play his first match on the tour after the 2020 Roland Garros as he takes on the unseeded Marcos Giron in the second round of the Paris Masters.

After winning two titles last year, Matteo Berrettini has failed to continue his momentum on the tour. This year, Berrettini has kicked off his campaigns with a clinical performance in the opening rounds. Unfortunately, he has lost his way after that and failed to make his presence felt at the big stage.

The Rome native had a satisfactory clay-swing in Europe, where he succumbed to a couple of lower-ranked opponents. He made it to the Italian Open quarterfinals, where Casper Ruud defeated him in three sets. Then, German player Daniel Altmaier shocked the World No.10 in straight sets in the third round of the French Open.

After a month's break, Matteo Berrettini will play his first European indoor hard-court match of the season against Marcos Giron.

Marcos Giron

Marcos Giron has been playing the best tennis of his career after the resumption of the tour. He has momentum going into the game, having registered a hat-trick of wins in Paris.

Advertisement

The American player defeated Roberto Carballes Baena and the 2020 Forte Village Sardegna Open winner Laslo Djere in straight sets to advance to the main draw. Albert Ramos-Vinolas tested his skills in the first round, but Giron overcame him in three sets.

The 27-year-old attained his career-best 86th rank in the men's singles rankings last week, highlighting his top form in recent weeks.

Matteo Berrettini vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Matteo Berrettini and Marcos Giron have never battled on the tour before. So, their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Matteo Berrettini vs Marcos Giron prediction

Matteo Berrettini

A battle between a Top 10 player and World No. 91 would typically be a straightforward affair. However, Matteo Berrettini has not been at his best in 2020. Meanwhile, Marcos Giron is in the form of his life.

The California native's forehand is his more substantial wing, while his serve can trouble his opponents on the faster surfaces. Giron blasted 12 aces against Ramos-Vinolas in the first round.

Berrettini has a lot of variety in his game, and his whip forehand enabled him to dominate his opponents during the American hard-court swing. If he manages to hit winners consistently, Giron is unlikely to trouble him much. We can expect the seventh seed to prevail in a tight match.

Prediction: Matteo Berrettini to win in three sets