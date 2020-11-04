Paris Masters 2020: Milos Raonic vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (10) Milos Raonic vs Marcos Giron

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

Milos Raonic vs Marcos Giron preview

Former World No. 3 Milos Raonic will square off against the unseeded Marcos Giron in the third round of the Paris Masters 2020 on Thursday.

After two convincing victories in the first two rounds, Raonic will aim to continue in the same vein and secure his quarterfinal spot without too much fuss. The 10th seed thrashed Aljaz Bedene in the first round for the loss of just five games, with his serve firing on all cylinders.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert tested Raonic a little in the second round, but the home favorite eventually succumbed in straight sets. The Canadian's serve was right on the money in that match too; he has hit 29 aces in the tournament so far, winning more than 85% of his first-serve points.

Although Raonic has momentum on his side, he will have to be wary of the challenge posed by Marcos Giron in the pre-quarterfinals.

Marcos Giron

Giron has been in the form of his life since the resumption of the tour. He made a quarterfinal appearance in Antwerp last week, and he has followed that up with four wins on the trot in Paris.

A few days after recording his first top 20 win, over David Goffin, Giron upset World No. 10 Matteo Berrettini in the second round of the Paris Masters. In a closely-contested match, Giron won 20 games in three sets to register his maiden top 10 victory.

Milos Raonic vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Milos Raonic leads Marcos Giron 1-0 in the head-to-head record. The two North American players crossed paths at the Indian Wells Masters last year, where Raonic prevailed 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Milos Raonic vs Marcos Giron prediction

Milos Raonic

Milos Raonic is at his best when playing on a quick surface like indoor hardcourt. His serve becomes even more lethal than usual in the controlled conditions, while his forehand also wins him quite a few cheap points.

Marcos Giron's forehand is also his more dangerous wing, and he has shown great character in Paris by defeating Berrettini as well as Albert Ramos Vinolas. The American has blasted 20 aces in two matches, besides winning seven break points.

This promises to be a close encounter, but Raonic is in much better touch than Giron's previous opponents. The 2020 Cincinnati Masters finalist's all-court style and ability to win quick points give him the edge over his World No. 91 opponent.

Prediction: Milos Raonic to win in three sets.