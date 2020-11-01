Paris Masters 2020: Ugo Humbert vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Ugo Humbert vs Capser Ruud

Tournament: Paris Masters 2020

Round: Round of 64 (First round)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Ugo Humbert vs Casper Ruud preview

The 49th edition of the Paris Masters will have Ugo Humbert take on fellow Next Gen star Casper Ruud in an intriguing first round match-up.

Humbert - one of the five home players in this year's draw - is in the midst of a breakthrough season. He has won two ATP titles in 2020 to reach a career-high ranking of No. 32, and will now be looking to end the year with a flourish.

But the Frenchman needs to be wary of Casper Ruud, the tenacious Norwegian who has proven to be a threat on all surfaces.

Casper Ruud

Ruud, a perennial claycourt threat, started the year by leading the Norwegian contingent at the inaugural ATP Cup. It was during his time in Australia that he had his first big results on hardcourt.

Not only did Ruud score wins over seasoned campaigners like Fabio Fognini and John Isner, he also played the doubles matches with a fair degree of success.

The 21-year-old underwent extra hardcourt training during the preseason, and is determined to do well on the surface. Against Humbert, he would be sensing an opportunity to add another big name to his list of scalps.

Ugo Humbert vs Capser Ruud head-to-head

Ugo Humbert won his first ATP title in Adelaide at the start of the year

Ugo Humbert and Casper Ruud have met twice before, with the head-to-head tied at 1-1. Both meetings took place this year; while Humbert won in Adelaide at the start of the season, Ruud managed to pull one back in Hamburg last month.

Ugo Humbert vs Capser Ruud prediction

As things stand, Ugo Humbert definitely has an edge over his opponent on hardcourts. The Frenchman's game, which is built around a solid serve, deft volleys and powerful groundstrokes, seems destined to do well on the indoor courts of Paris.

Humbert's win over Casper Ruud in Adelaide this year was a closely contested three-set battle, but the two men have gone on to accomplish bigger things since. For Ruud, however, all of those results have come on the red dirt.

To be able to stand a chance against Humbert in this match-up, the Norwegian will need to come out with some serious intent. Otherwise, he could find himself playing second fiddle to his opponent's big baseline hitting far too often.

Humbert will also have the extra motivation to do well at his home event. Given his recent form and increasing level of confidence, the Frenchman might should be able to come through this one unscathed.

Prediction: Ugo Humbert to win in two tight sets.