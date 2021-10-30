Paris Masters 2021: Novak Djokovic's projected path to the final

Five-time champion Novak Djokovic enters the 2021 Paris Masters as the top seed. The Serb will be playing in his first tournament since losing the US Open final to Daniil Medvedev.

The 20-time major champion is by far the most decorated player in the history of the Paris Masters. The Serb has the most titles (5) and most match wins (37) at the Masters 1000 event. Djokovic has also contested six finals, which is a tournament record.

Given his superlative record in Paris-Bercy, it is safe to say that Djokovic is one of the heavy favorites for the title despite the fact that he has not played any tennis in the last few weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at Novak Djokovic's path to a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title.

Novak Djokovic's 1st round opponent - Bye

Novak Djokovic has been given a bye in the first round by virtue of his seeding.

Novak Djokovic's likely 2nd round opponent - Marton Fucsovics/Fabio Fognini

The first player Djokovic will face in Paris will be either Marton Fucsovics or Fabio Fognini. Djokovic owns a combined 11-0 head-to-head advantage against the two, meaning he is likely to breeze into the third round.

Novak Djokovic's likely 3rd round opponent - Gael Monfils/Nikoloz Basilashvili

Gael Monfils has been in decent form lately, but the Frenchman has a woeful record against Novak Djokovic. He has lost to the Serb in all 17 of their career meetings. Nikoloz Basilashvili, meanwhile, has lost to the World No. 1 in both of their previous meetings.

Neither player is expected to offer Djokovic much resistance.

Novak Djokovic's likely quarterfinal opponent - Andrey Rublev/Cameron Norrie

Andrey Rublev is projected to meet Novak Djokovic in the last eight. The Russian has been woefully out of form in recent weeks, losing to Tommy Paul, Botic van de Zandschulp, and Adrian Mannarino in his last three events.

That said, Rublev cannot be counted out given the quality he possesses.

Cameron Norrie, meanwhile, is in the form of his life. The Brit lifted his maiden Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells earlier this month. He has never faced Djokovic before and could pose some problems for the Serb.

The likes of Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka, and Filip Krajinovic are also in this section of the draw and could make the last eight.

Novak Djokovic's likely semifinal opponent - Stefanos Tsitsipas/Hubert Hurkacz

Stefanos Tsitsipas finds himself in Novak Djokovic's half

Stefanos Tsitsipas has never made the semifinals of the Paris Masters (three attempts), while Hubert Hurkacz has never even won a match at the tournament (two attempts).

However, given the nature of the draw, they are among the favorites on paper to face Novak Djokovic in the last four.

Djokovic has a 2-0 advantage over Hurkacz in their head-to-head and a 6-2 lead over Tsitsipas.

Novak Djokovic's likely opponent in the final - Daniil Medvedev/Alexander Zverev

Can Daniil Medvedev prove to be a thorn in Djokovic's side?

Needless to say, Djokovic's biggest test will come in the summit clash, where he could come up against either Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev.

Both Medvedev and Zverev have beaten Djokovic this year and will fancy their chances of taking down the Serb once again.

