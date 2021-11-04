Paris Masters 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (15) Gael Monfils

Date: 4 November 2021

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,603,700

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils preview

Novak Djokovic is on the cusp of securing the year-end number one ranking for the seventh time in his illustrious career. If he wins the Paris Masters, he will effectively shut the door on his challenger, Daniil Medvedev.

However, emerging victorious in a tournament is achieved one step at a time. And the Serb didn't get off to the most promising of starts in his opening encounter on Tuesday.

Playing his first match since the final of the US Open, Novak Djokovic took on Marton Fucsovics in the second round. Even though the Hungarian was previously winless against Djokovic, he had made life difficult for the Serb in a couple of instances. And Tuesday was no exception, as the contest went to a decider.

After an exchange of breaks in the third set, the World No. 1 decisively broke the Fucsovics serve once again to clinch the win.

Djokovic's opponent on the other side of the net in the third round could have just as easily been Miomir Kecmanovic or Adrian Mannarino. But Gael Monfils produced stunning comebacks against both players in succession to set up an encounter with the Serb.

Gael Monfils celebrates a point in his second round match against Adrian Mannarino

Having suffered a torrid start to the season, the Frenchman has slowly been playing himself back into form. And Paris has historically been a happy hunting ground for Monfils.

The 35-year-old found himself on the edge of defeat at 4-6, 5-5 against Kecmanovic in the first round, and at 2-6, 6-6 against Mannarino in the second. But Monfils turned around those deficits and stood tall in the deciding set to emerge as the clear winner each time.

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

Novak Djokovic and Gael Monfils have had their fair share of close encounters. But Djokovic has prevailed on every single occasion, and currently leads the head-to-head 17-0.

The Serb saved three match points the last time they played - at the 2020 Dubai Open - to retain his perfect record.

Specifically on indoor hardcourts, that figure reads 3-0 in Djokovic's favor. Two of those three wins came at previous editions of the Paris Masters itself - in 2009 and 2014.

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils prediction

Expect long rallies. With both players being experts at putting up the sternest of defenses, Novak Djokovic and Gael Monfils could well run each other short of breath at several points during the match.

However, the Frenchman is likely to feel the brunt of such exchanges a tad more than the World No. 1. Between the two, Djokovic plays closer to the baseline and hence needs to cover less ground on average. More importantly, Monfils has spent four and a half hours on court over the last two days, while Djokovic has had a period of rest in between.

With the home crowd behind him, a battle-hardened Monfils could take the match down to the wire. But Djokovic should be expected to be the last man standing in such a scenario.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid