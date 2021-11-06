Paris Masters 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz

Date: 6 November 2021

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,603,700

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the Paris Masters on Saturday.

The Serb has posted two impressive wins on his return to the tour. Djokovic, who took a break after his loss to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final in September, can secure the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record seventh time by beating Hurkacz.

Djokovic faced Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in his first match in over five weeks. He looked a little rusty, but managed to eke out a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win. The 34-year-old was then slated to play Gael Monfils in the Round of 16, but received a walkover as the Frenchman pulled out due to injury.

Djokovic then took on the in-form Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals. The Serb produced a solid performance against the American, winning 6-4, 6-3. He lost his serve thrice in the match, but also broke Fritz five times. The World No. 1 also had an impressive first-serve percentage of 79%.

Hurkacz, meanwhile, is in the middle of a breakthrough season. The Pole won his maiden Masters 1000 title in Miami earlier this year and followed that up with an impressive showing at the Moselle Open in September, where he won both the singles and doubles titles.

The 24-year-old suffered a slight dip in form in October, but has bounced back impressively in Paris, giving himself a chance of adding another trophy to his cabinet.

Hurkacz has beaten Tommy Paul, Dominik Koepfer and James Duckworth en route to the semifinals. He beat Paul in straight sets, but was pushed to three by Koepfer and Duckworth.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz have met twice before, with the Serb leading the head-to-head 2-0.

Both of their encounters came in Grand Slams in 2019, at Wimbledon and Roland Garros. Djokovic won in straight sets in Paris, but conceded a set to the Pole at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Hubert Hurkacz has already won two singles titles this year

Novak Djokovic is still searching for his best tennis after an extended break, but the Serb has the ability to raise his level in big matches and deliver results. His movement, groundstrokes and serve will be key against Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday.

Hurkacz, on his part, will try to counter Djokovic's defense with consistent offense. He has powerful, effective strokes off both wings that can trouble the Serb.

Djokovic, however, is by far the superior player and will be motivated by the prospect of clinching the year-end No. 1 ranking. The Serb should have enough in the tank to outlast the Pole and advance to the final.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in three sets

