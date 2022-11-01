Paris Masters 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur.

Date: November 2, 2022.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Erste Bank Open.

2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will square off against World No. 25 Alex de Minaur in the second round of the 2022 Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Medvedev started the season by leading Russia to the ATP Cup semifinals, followed by a runner-up finish at the Australian Open. He then made it to the last four of the Mexican Open, which helped him clinch the World No. 1 ranking for the first time. After an early exit from Indian Wells, he reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

Medvedev was sidelined for a few weeks after undergoing minor surgery. Upon his return to the tour, he lost in the second round of the Geneva Open. He still managed to reach the fourth round of the French Open after that. He then reached a couple of finals during the grass swing, but was forced to miss Wimbledon due to a ban on Russian players.

Medvedev clinched his first title of the year at the Los Cabos Open and reached the semifinals in Cincinnati. His title defense at the US Open ended in the fourth round against Nick Kyrgios. Stan Wawrinka defeated him in the second round of the Moselle Open after that.

The Russian competed well at the Astana Open, but an injury forced him to retire mid-match during his semifinal against Novak Djokovic. Medvedev won his second title of the season in Vienna last week and as the fourth seed in Paris, received a first-round bye.

Alex de Minaur at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Alex de Minaur kicked off his campaign in Paris against Sebastian Korda. The Australian secured a break of serve early in the first set to go 2-0 up. He kept his nose in front until the end of the set to clinch it.

Korda was the first to go up a break in the second set, but de Minaur fought back to make it 3-3. The American broke his opponent's serve once again towards the end of the set to claim it.

Korda held four break points at the start of the third set, but squandered them all. It proved to be costly as de Minaur snagged a break in the seventh game to lead 4-3 and soon closed out the match to win 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Medvedev leads de Minaur 4-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 ATP Cup in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -400 +1.5 (-1200) Over 21.5 (-105) Alex de Minaur +290 -1.5 (+550) Under 21.5 (-135)

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Erste Bank Open.

De Minaur managed to raise his level when it mattered to get past Korda. He finished with 20 winners and unforced errors each. He managed to win 47% of his second-serve points in the previous round and if he doesn't step up, will be punished by the Russian in the next round.

Medvedev appears to be back to his best following his title-winning run in Vienna. He dropped just one set last week and served really well for most of the tournament. He dominated from the baseline and his consistency is hard to wear down. De Minaur can certainly make it a match with his defensive skills, but relying solely on that won't help him defeat Medvedev.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

