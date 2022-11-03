Paris Masters 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Frances Tiafoe preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (16) Frances Tiafoe.

Date: November 4, 2022.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Frances Tiafoe preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Swiss Indoors.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Frances Tiafoe are set for a quarterfinal showdown at the 2022 Paris Masters on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime scored a hard-fought three-set win over qualifier Mikael Ymer in the second round, setting up a third-round date with Gilles Simon. The 22-year-old broke his opponent's serve twice en route to capturing the first set.

Auger-Aliassime looked to be in trouble early on in the second set. Simon held a break point during a couple of his service games but the Canadian managed to escape unscathed. The Frenchman was duly punished for his failure to capitalize on his chances as the World No. 8 bagged four games in a row to win the match 6-1, 6-3.

Auger-Aliassime extended his winning streak to 15 matches with his latest victory. This will be his 16th quarterfinal appearance this season.

Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Frances Tiafoe scored straight-sets wins over Lorenzo Sonego and Jack Draper to set up a third-round encounter against Alex de Minaur. The American was the first to strike as he went up a break in the fourth game of the opening set to lead 3-1. He almost gave up his advantage in the next game but after saving three break points, managed to hold serve.

It was smooth sailing for Tiafoe afterwards as he went on to clinch the set. Both players started strong in the second set as they stayed quite solid on serve for most of it. De Minaur secured a break of serve to go 5-3 up but failed to close out the set in the following game as the American broke back to level terms.

The set then went into a tie-break. Tiafoe almost blew a 4-1 lead in it, but regrouped to win the match 6-3, 7-6 (5) and reach his eighth quarterfinal of the season.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime leads Tiafoe 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Barcelona Open in straight sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Frances Tiafoe odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime Frances Tiafoe

Odds will be added once they're available.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Frances Tiafoe at the 2021 US Open.

After a marathon match against Ymer in the second round, Auger-Aliassime needed a straightforward match against Simon and that's exactly what happened. The Canadian's serve was pretty effective as usual and he did quite well on return too, winning 49% of those points. He struck 26 winners compared to 12 unforced errors.

Tiafoe has been in great form this week, winning all three of his matches without dropping a set. He managed to quell the challenge presented by de Minaur in the previous round with ease. The American raised his level when mattered and hit 30 winners while committing 13 unforced errors.

Tiafoe will face his toughest challenge yet as he takes on the in-form Auger-Aliassime next. Both are equally good servers and rip their forehands to take control of the points. The American at his best has the potential to snap Auger-Aliassime's winning streak, but the World No. 8 should manage to persevere in the end.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

