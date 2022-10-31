Paris Masters 2022: Grigor Dimitrov vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Grigor Dimitrov vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Date: October 31, 2022.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview

Dimitrov in action at the Erste Bank Open

Grigor Dimitrov will face Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday.

Dimitrov has won 24 out of 45 matches so far this season, most notably reaching the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he beat Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz before losing to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The Bulgarian's most recent tournament was the Erste Bank Open, where he reached the semifinals with wins over Thiago Monteiro, Andrey Rublev and Marcos Giron. He lost to eventual champion Daniil Medvedev in the last four.

Van de Zandschulp's most notable performance of this season was reaching the final of the BMW Championships in Munich, where he was forced to retire due to an injury.

The Dutchman also made it to the last four of the Queen's Club Championships, beating Paul Jubb, Grigor Dimitrov and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina before losing to eventual champion Matteo Berrettini.

His most recent tournament was the Swiss Indoors in Basel where he beat Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round before going down 6-4, 6-2 to World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players currently stands at 1-1. Dimitrov won 6-7(5), 6-0, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Summer Set 1 this year while Van de Zandschulp settled the score by winning 7-6(5), 6-3 in the second round of the Queen's Club Championships.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Botic van de Zandschulp odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games(Over and Under) Grigor Dimitrov -165 -2.5 (-110) Over 22.5 (-120) Botic van de Zandschulp +130 +2.5 (-125) Under 22.5 (-120)

(Odds sourced from BETMGM)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction

Dimitrov will enter the match as the favorite to win, especially after his run to the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open. That said, Van de Zandschulp is capable of giving the Bulgarian a run for his money if he is at his best.

Dimitrov has an array of shots but his one-handed backhand is perhaps his most formidable weapon. He will look to mix his groundstrokes in order to baffle Van de Zandschulp. The 31-year-old served 31 aces during the Erste Bank Open and will be eager to get more of those on Tuesday.

Van de Zandschulp's serve is his biggest strength and he will look to make the most out of it. The Dutchman will have to better his return game and cannot afford to make too many unforced errors if he is to come out on top.

Dimitrov had a good week in Vienna so expect him to beat Van de Zandschulp and reach the second round of the Paris Masters.

Pick: Dimitrov to win in straight sets.

