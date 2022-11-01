Paris Masters 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Maxime Cressy preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Novak Djokovic vs Maxime Cressy.

Date: November 1, 2022.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Novak Djokovic vs Maxime Cressy preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Following a first-round bye, Novak Djokovic will commence his title defense against Maxime Cressy in the second round of the 2022 Paris Masters on Tuesday.

The start of the year was rather turbulent for Djokovic as he had to miss the Australian Open due to a visa scandal that ended in his deportation from the country. The Serb returned to action at the Dubai Tennis Championships, but suffered a shock quarterfinal defeat to Jiri Vesely.

Djokovic missed the Indian Wells and Miami Masters due to the vaccine mandate in place. He made his comeback during the clay season, which started with a second-round loss at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He reached the final of the Serbia Open the following week and then the semifinals in Madrid. He claimed his first title of the season at the Italian Open.

Djokovic's title defense at the French Open ended in the quarterfinals against old rival Rafael Nadal. The former World No. 1 clinched his 21st Major title at Wimbledon after that. Following his triumph at the All England Club, he was once again forced to sit on the sidelines due to vaccine mandates in North America.

The Serb then competed in the Laver Cup, following which he won consecutive titles in Tel Aviv and Astana. Djokovic has now arrived in Paris on a nine-match winning streak.

Maxime Cressy at the 2022 US Open.

Maxime Cressy was drawn against World No. 24 Diego Schwartzman in the first round here. After being steady on serve for most of the opening set, the American snagged the decisive break in the eighth game to go 5-3 up, following which he served out the set.

Cressy broke Schwartzman's serve twice in the second set as he jumped to a 5-1 lead. The Argentine put up a fight towards the end as he stopped his opponent from closing out the match on his first attempt, winning a couple of games to make it 5-3.

However, Schwartzman was unable to build upon the momentum as Cressy broke his serve yet again to win the match 6-3, 6-3.

Novak Djokovic vs Maxime Cressy head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Novak Djokovic vs Maxime Cressy odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic -1400 +1.5 (-10000) Over 20.5 (-105) Maxime Cressy +725 -1.5 (+1100) Under 20.5 (-135)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Maxime Cressy prediction

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Aided by his strong serve, Cressy eased past Schwartzman in the first round. He faced a minor stumble towards the end, but regrouped quickly to win the match. The American fired 12 aces, while hitting 29 winners and 11 unforced errors.

Cressy's serve will be put to the test as he is set to face one of the best returners in the form of Djokovic. The former World No. 1 is in brilliant form at the moment and will look to extend his winning streak.

The fast courts here might give the American's serve a boost, but it's nothing that Djokovic can't handle. The 21-time Major champion is the most successful player in the history of the Paris Masters, and Cressy might find defeating him on his 'home' turf an uphill battle.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

