Paris Masters 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dan Evans.

Date: November 2, 2022.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dan Evans preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Laver Cup.

After a first-round bye, Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against Dan Evans in the second round of the 2022 Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Tsitsipas has put together another consistent season, cementing his position at the top of the men's game. He reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and then lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the Rotterdam Open. After another couple of good results, the Greek failed to make the last eight at Indian Wells and Miami.

Tsitsipas had a good clay swing, which started with a successful title defense at the Monte-Carlo Masters and concluded with a fourth-round exit from the French Open. He won his second title of the season in Mallorca but lost to Nick Kyrgios in the third round of Wimbledon.

Tsitsipas finished as the runner-up at the Western & Southern Open but crashed out of the US Open in the first round. He then reached the finals in Astana and Sofia but lost to Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune respectively. He competed in Vienna last week and was defeated by Borna Coric in the second round.

Dan Evans at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Dan Evans was drawn against Brandon Nakashima in the first round. He bagged an early break of serve to lead 3-1 and broke his opponent's serve once again towards the end to clinch the opening set.

The second set played out in a similar fashion, except it went Nakashima's way. The American went up an early break to go 3-1 up and proceeded to capture the set by breaking Evans' serve in the last game of the set.

The Brit struck first in the third set as he broke Nakashima's serve in the fifth game to go 3-2 up. He consolidated his lead with a hold of serve to make it 4-2. The American saved a couple of match points later on to make it 5-4. Evans then stepped up to close out the proceedings and did so successfully to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dan Evans head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Evans 3-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2021 Monte-Carlo Masters in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dan Evans odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -300 +1.5 (-800) Over 21.5 (-135) Dan Evans +250 -1.5 (+425) Under 21.5 (-105)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dan Evans prediction

Stefanos Tsitspas at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Evans was tested by Nakashima in the first round, but put his guile to use to maneuver past his opponent. The Brit approached the net quite often and won 82% of his net points. He finished with 28 winners compared to nine unforced errors.

After a couple of good results, Tsitsipas suffered an early exit in Vienna last week. He'll be eager to get back on track in Paris, though his record here is far from excellent. He hasn't made it past the second round here in his last couple of attempts. However, the Greek's next opponent should put him at ease.

Evans hasn't won a set against the World No. 5 so far and to top it off, he hasn't won more than three games per set. Tsitsipas can handle the Brit's game quite well and should be able to get past him yet again.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

