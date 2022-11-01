Paris Masters 2022: Taylor Fritz vs Gilles Simon preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Taylor Fritz vs (WC) Gilles Simon.

Date: November 2, 2022.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Taylor Fritz vs Gilles Simon preview

Taylor Fritz at the 2022 Paris Masters.

World No. 11 Taylor Fritz will lock horns with home favorite Gilles Simon in the second round of the 2022 Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Fritz commenced his quest in Paris against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round. The American went down an early break to trail 4-2 in the opening set, but fought back to get back on serve eventually.

With the Spaniard serving to stay in the set at 6-5, Fritz broke to take the set. The 2022 Indian Wells champion was the first to go up a break in the second set, but Davidovich Fokina managed to level the score soon enough. He was unable to maintain this level as the American claimed the next four games in a row to win the match 7-5, 6-2.

Gilles Simon at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Gilles Simon, who is competing in the final tournament of his career, was drawn against former World No. 1 Andy Murray in the first round. The Brit bagged an early break in the opening set and held on to the lead until the end. He stumbled while trying to close out the set as he lost serve, but broke his opponent's serve in the next game to take the set.

Simon went up a break to lead 2-1 in the second set, but Murray got back on serve immediately. The three-time Major champion bagged another break and served for the match at 5-3, but the Frenchman reeled off four games in a row to grab the set.

Simon jumped to a 3-1 lead in the third set and refused to allow Murray back into the match after that. He broke the Brit's serve one last time to complete a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 comeback victory.

Taylor Fritz vs Gilles Simon head-to-head

The two have split their previous couple of meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Fritz won their previous encounter at the 2020 US Open in straight sets.

Taylor Fritz vs Gilles Simon odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -700 +1.5 (-2500) Over 20.5 (-105) Gilles Simon +450 -1.5 (+750) Under 20.5 (-135)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Gilles Simon prediction

Taylor Fritz at the 2022 Japan Open.

Simon staged an incredible comeback to defeat Murray and delay his retirement by at least another day. He got better as the match went on and frequently came out on top in the longer rallies against the Brit. He ended the match with 27 winners and 11 unforced errors.

Fritz had a relatively easy time against Davidovich Fokina, though he was tested from time to time. It was an important victory as it kept him in contention to qualify for the ATP Finals. The American was clinical on his first serve and came up with quite a few brilliant passing shots, while dominating with his groundstrokes in baseline exchanges.

While Simon's counterpunching skills aren't what they used to be, he can still be a tough customer to deal with. Fritz is under pressure to do well here and will be up against a very vocal crowd who won't be in his corner. But the 25-year-old has been the better player all season long and is likely to send the Frenchman into retirement.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes